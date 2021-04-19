Snack Food Market Growth Insight 2021: Covid-19 Impact on Leading Manufacturers Analysis with Industry Size & Share, Business Overview Forecast by 2025

Global snack food market will reach $743.4 billion by 2026, growing by 5.5% annually over 2020-2026 owing to the growing need for snack food amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 90 tables and 112 figures, this 199-page report “Global Snack Food Market 2020-2026 by Product Category, Manufacturing Process, Flavor (Sweet, Savory), Food Type (Traditional, Organic), Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global snack food market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global snack food market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Category, Manufacturing Process, Flavor, Food Type, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Salty Snacks

• Potato Chips

• Popcorn

• Corn Chips

• Pretzels

• Nut-Based Snacks

• Other Salty Snacks

Frozen Snacks

• Ice Cream

• Yogurt

• Fruit and Vegetable

• Meat Products

• Other Frozen Snacks

Confectionery Snacks

• Chocolate

• Candies

• Crackers

• Jellies

• Other Confectionery Snacks

Bakery Snacks

• Bread

• Sandwich

• Cookies

• Pastry

• Cake

• Other Bakery Snacks

Other Product Categories

Based on Manufacturing Process, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Extruded Snacks

• Non-extruded Snacks

Based on Flavor, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Sweet Snacks

Savory Snacks

• Salty Snacks

• Tangy Snacks

• Spicy Snacks

• Other Savory Snacks

Based on Food Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Traditional Snacks

• Organic Snacks

Based on Consumer Group, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Children (< 18)

• Millennial (18 – 34)

• Generation X (34 – 50)

• Baby Boomers (51 – 69)

• Elderly (> 69)

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Food Stores

• Online Retailers

• Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Category, Consumer Group, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global snack food market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aviko

Calbee Inc.

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Ferrero S.P.A.

Frito-Lay North America, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

J&J Snack Foods Corporation

Kellogg Company

McCain Foods

Nestle SA

PepsiCo, Inc.

Sargento Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods

