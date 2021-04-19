Facial Recognition Market Growth Status of Manufacturers 2021: Product Specification, Key Developments by Global Size, Emerging Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2024

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Facial Recognition Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2030.

Global facial recognition market will reach $20.63 billion by 2030, growing by 17.2% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for biometrics service and secure authentication technology.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Highlighted with 85 tables and 87 figures, this 175-page report “Global Facial Recognition Market 2020-2030 by Technology (3D, 2D, Analytics), Component (Service, Software, Hardware), Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global facial recognition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global facial recognition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• 3D Facial Recognition

• 2D Facial Recognition

• Facial Analytics

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Services

• Cloud-Based Facial Recognition Services

• Training and Consulting Services

Software Tools

• 3D Facial Recognition

• Thermal Face Recognition

• 2D Facial Recognition

Hardware

• Cameras

• Scanners

• Handheld Devices

• Integrated Devices

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Law Enforcement

• Tracking and Monitoring

• Emotion Recognition

• Access Control

• Other Applications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Military and Defense

• Government

• Hospitality

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Transportation

• Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Component, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global facial recognition market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3M Company

Amazon Web Services

Animetrics

Aware

Ayonix

Cognitec Systems

Cross Match

FaceFirst, Inc.

Gemalto

Google

Herta Security

IBM

IDEMIA

Kairos

Keylemon

MorphoTrust

NEC Corporation

Nviso

Techno Brain

XiD Technologies

