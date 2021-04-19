Asia Pacific Facial Recognition Market Report Analysis and Forecast 2021 to 2024 | Global Key Players, Industry Size & Share, Business Growth Rate, Revenue with Regional Trend Analysis

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Asia Pacific Facial Recognition Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2030.

Asia Pacific facial recognition market will grow by 18.9% annually with a total addressable market cap of $36.4 billion over 2020-2030 driven by to the rising need for accurate and secure authentication technology amid COVID-19 pandemic.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Highlighted with 33 tables and 54 figures, this 119-page report “Asia Pacific Facial Recognition Market 2020-2030 by Technology (3D, 2D, Analytics), Component (Service, Software, Hardware), Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific facial recognition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10326694

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific facial recognition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• 3D Facial Recognition

• 2D Facial Recognition

• Facial Analytics

Based on Component, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Services

• Cloud-Based Facial Recognition Services

• Training and Consulting Services

Software Tools

• 3D Facial Recognition

• Thermal Face Recognition

• 2D Facial Recognition

Hardware

• Cameras

• Scanners

• Handheld Devices

• Integrated Devices

Based on Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Law Enforcement

• Tracking and Monitoring

• Emotion Recognition

• Access Control

• Other Applications

Based on End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Military and Defense

• Government

• Hospitality

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Transportation

• Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Component, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific facial recognition market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

