Asia Pacific Gesture Recognition Market 2021 Analysis By Size & Share, Future Demands, Trends Evaluation, Business Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Asia Pacific Gesture Recognition Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2030.

Asia Pacific gesture recognition market will grow by 23.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $143.66 billion over 2020-2030 driven by the rising need for advanced authentication technology amid COVID-19 pandemic.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Highlighted with 36 tables and 43 figures, this 111-page report “Asia Pacific Gesture Recognition Market 2020-2030 by Technology (Touch-based, Touchless), Gesture Type, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific gesture recognition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10326698

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific gesture recognition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Gesture Type, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on Technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Touch-based Technology

• Motion Gesture Systems

• Multi Touch Systems

Touchless Technology

Touchless Technology by Type:

• Ultrasonic Technology

• 2D Camera-based Technology

• Capacitive/Electric Field

• Infrared Array

• 3D Vision Technologies

Touchless Technology by Product:

Touchless Sanitary Equipment

• Touchless Paper Towel Dispensers

• Touchless Faucets

• Hand Dryers

• Touchless Soap Dispensers

• Touchless Trashcans

• Flushes

Touchless Biometric Equipment

• Voice Recognition

• Face Recognition System

• Iris Recognition

• Touchless Fingerprint Recognition

Other Touchless Products

Based on Gesture Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Gesticulation

• Pantomimes

• Language-like Gesture

• Sign Languages

• Emblems

Based on Connectivity, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Online Gesture Recognition

• Offline Gesture Recognition

Based on Industry Vertical, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Automobile

Consumer Electronics

• Smartphone

• Laptop

• Tablet

• Gaming Console

• Smart TV

• Set-Top Box

• Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

• Other Consumer Electronics

Gaming

Transportation

Healthcare

Defence

Retail & E-commerce

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Gesture Type, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific gesture recognition market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Apple, Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Crossmatch Technologies Inc.

Elliptic Labs

Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

GestureTek

Google LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Irisguard, Inc.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

Pmd Technologies AG

Point Grab

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Soft Kinetic

Sony Corporation

Synaptics, Inc.

Xyz Interactive Technologies, Inc.

