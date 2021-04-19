Asia Pacific Telehealth Market Size 2021 Analysis By Industry Share, Forthcoming Developments, End-User Demand, Size Estimation, Growth Factors, Overview, and Forecast Report till 2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Asia Pacific Telehealth Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Asia Pacific Telehealth Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2030. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific telehealth market will grow by 24.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $234.92 billion over 2020-2030 owing to shortage of physicians, advancements in telecommunications, and need to expand healthcare access and improve healthcare quality amid COVID-19 pandemic and staying-at-home orders.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 53 figures, this 118-page report “Asia Pacific Telehealth Market 2020-2030 by Component, Modality, Deployment Mode, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific telehealth market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific telehealth market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Modality, Deployment Mode, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Component, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Based on Modality, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Real-time Interactive Healthcare

• Remote Patient Monitoring/Evaluation

• Store and Forward Healthcare

• Videotelephony

Based on Deployment Mode, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Web/APP-based Telehealth

• Cloud-based Telehealth

• On-premise Telehealth

Based on Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Teleradiology

• Teledermatology

• Telecardiology

• Telepsychiatry

• Telestroke

• Tele-ICU

• Teleconsultation

• Other Applications

Based on End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Healthcare Providers

• Individuals and Patients

• Healthcare Payers

• Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Modality, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific telehealth market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aerotel Medical Systems

AMD Asia Pacific Telemedicine

American Well Corporation

Biotelemetry Inc.

Doctor On Demand Inc.

GE Healthcare

Asia PacificMedia Group

InTouch Technologies

Koninklijke Philips NV

MDLIVE Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Resideo Life Care Solutions

Teladoc Health Inc.

Telespecialists

Vivify Health

Zipnosis

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

