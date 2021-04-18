Market Xcel for Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) Research Company

Market Xcel for Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI)?
Market Xcel houses a Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) system to conduct sophisticated, large-scale telephone surveys for our clients. The system facilitates the timely completion of surveys and makes data available upon completion of each survey and allows our highly qualified interviewers to remain focused on collecting quality data.
Our survey managers implement quality control measures by monitoring the progress of interviewers from remote supervisor stations. Interviewer productivity reports are generated regularly and are used to determine interviewer training needs.
We have responsiveness to your desire in field research studies – small ad-hoc to regular tracking.
- 35 CATI Work Stations expandable up to 100
- Individual Telephone Lines upto100
- Dedicated Server
- Power backup for uninterrupted power supply
- Dedicated IT support for quick troubleshooting
- Dedicated leased line for uninterrupted speed
- 100% call recording capabilities
- Domestic: Language capabilities of 10 Indian Language speaking Interviewers
- International: English speaking population and we are also upgrading to conduct surveys in other foreign languages
Computer Assisted Telephone Survey in India (CATI Survey)
- Pilot surveys before starting field work
- Fieldwork set up within 3 days
- Outbound services across the globe
- Record all telephone interviews to control field work performance
- Real time results
- Lower Cost
- 24×7 facility
- Global coverage
