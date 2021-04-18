Market Xcel Quantitative Data Analysis Technique – Most Quantitative Fieldwork Uses Qualitative Data Collection Techniques for Market Research Including Synthesizing Data

Why choose Market Xcel for Quantitative?

Market Xcel has tremendous knowledge and experience in providing quantitative data analysis services on a global level. Our experts have been working in the field of data analysis in quantitative research for years and are well skilled in their understanding of the market scenario. We understand that each industry has its own unique market dynamics, techniques and challenges. Accordingly, we provide clients with a wide range of data collection techniques and methodologies that provide vital market information to the clients and address industry specific issues.

We take pride in havingworked with reputed clients across various verticals and have conducted multifarious studies: –

Automotive

Studies conducted on: Satisfaction, communication testing, preference, product features evaluation,etc.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Studies conducted on: Voice of consumer, communication testing, preference, evaluating prescription pattern and drug efficacy, etc.

Information & Technology

Studies conducted on: Understanding budget spends, brand share, communication testing, idea testing,etc.

Telecom

Studies conducted on: Satisfaction research, brand image, usage and attitude, mobile application research, network evaluation, retailer satisfaction,etc.

FMCG

Studies conducted on: Sensory research, product test, brand image, usage and attitude, idea validation, research, segmentation research, cues to communication,etc.

Industrial Research

Studies conducted on: Voice of consumer, communication testing, preference, evaluating prescription pattern and drug efficacy,etc.

Retail

Studies conducted on: Price benchmarking, promos, indexing, mystery audit, feasibility, catchment profiling,etc.

Food & Beverage

Studies conducted on: Blend test, product test, usage and attitude, SKU stocking patterns across retail formats,etc.

Media

Studies conducted on: Content and character evaluation, brand image, usage and attitude, ideation research, cues to communication, consumer connect, home immersions, gang-survey, feel the pulse,etc.

Education& Social Research

Studies conducted on: Market sizing, course content evaluation, evaluating service parameters, communication testing, barrier analysis – understanding cultural mindsets, assumptions and processes,etc.

BFSI

Studies conducted on: Communication testing, product feasibility research, service evaluation at various touch points, satisfaction research, usage and attitude,etc.

Real Estate & Property

Studies conducted on: Feasibility research, demand-supply measurement, demand for green housing, product off-take, city profiling, product mix,etc.

Social Rural

Studies conducted on: Situational Analysis, Needs Assessment, Program Impact Evaluation, Baseline, Midline, Endline Studies, Rapid Assessment, Perceptual mapping, Services or Target Segment Mapping Studies, etc.

Banking & Finance

Study conducted on: Communication testing, product feasibility research, service evaluation at various touch points, satisfaction research, usage and attitude, etc.

Fieldwork

In market research, extensive data collection happens in quantitative which is termed as fieldwork. The data may be collected from any spectrum and stratum in society. It may be from a B2B audience or B2C audience.

Research Formats

Depending on the research type and client’s requirements, we conduct our research in various formats:-

Multi-Category Studies

Personal Interviews

Tracking

Central Location tests

Self-Administered

In Home Usage Studies

Internet Surveys

Clinics

Analysis of Quantitative Data

We have a team of experts to analyze the quantitative data and generate insights meaningful for the business. We have hands on experience in undertaking various forms of data analysis : –

Normative data

Correlation

Key driver analysis

Logistic regression

Segmentation Techniques

Servqual

Turf

Penalty

Contack US

Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd

16, LGF, Sant Nagar,

New Delhi – 110065, India

Tel: +91 11 42343500

Company: [email protected]

Company Teams: [email protected]

website: www.market-xcel.com