Li-Ion Battery Material (Cathode, Anode, Separator), Battery Raw Materials Market Analysis Report By Lead Acid Battery Material, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 – 2025

The battery raw materials market size was estimated at USD 39.28 billion in 2017. Extensive usage of batteries in electric vehicles, coupled with high demand in consumer electronic products, is anticipated to drive growth. Industry growth is also accredited to supportive government policies and low barriers to adoption of electric vehicles.

The industry is likely to benefit from increasing usage of lightweight and rechargeable batteries in consumer electronics products such as laptops and smartphones. In addition, an expanding middle-income population group with increased preference for mobile devices is likely to drive the market.

High investments in research and development for mining, processing, and manufacturing raw materials used in the manufacturing of batteries is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Key industry players are engaged in patenting technologies on components that offer higher performance and efficiency in order to increase annual revenues.

Factors such as growing awareness about sustainable sourcing of battery materials, recycling, and efficient waste disposal are expected to drive demand. Producers are adopting various regulations and certifications such as U.S. DOT, PHMSA, and EU-Batteries Directive to ensure product quality and lure customers.

The industry is characterized by usage of a number of technological processes such as solvent extraction method, Nano-filtration system, and rotary kiln electric furnace method. These technologies are used for improving performance and efficiency of battery materials as per requirement.

Major challenges faced by the battery raw materials market include price fluctuation and upward penetration of lithium ion products. The profitability of manufacturers is affected by unstable prices.

NCM is considered to be the most precious combination of metals with a continuous discharge of 20 A at 2000mWh. The material is observed to exhibit superior properties such as high specific energy and specific power. Generally, lithium ion (li-ion) batteries (LIB) with cathode materials such as NMC are used in power applications as well as in electric vehicles. In addition, its low self-heating rate makes it extremely useful in electric vehicles.

Valve regulated batteries use gel-based electrolyte mixed with sulfuric acid, which aids in lower maintenance of batteries when used in security systems and emergency lighting systems. In addition, growth of electrical grid networks as well as telecom towers across the globe is estimated to increase demand for innovative gel-based lead acid batteries used in electrical applications.

Key factors that augment the market for other batteries include low production cost, abundant raw material availability, and unique technology. Industry players are capitalizing on the limitations of LIB being expensive by offering products including zinc hybrid, sodium sulfur, molten salt, and metal air.

Vanadium flow technology is a key innovation in flow battery and is used for energy storage applications in households. Demand for electrodes of lead acid battery is expected to reach USD 42.06 billion by 2025. In addition, these electrodes are made with nanomaterials, which offered doubled power density over traditional batteries.

While the maturity of the consumer electronics industry has resulted in a substantial slow down, the industry is expected to find scope for growth with the inclusion of newer and smarter electronic devices. Increasing number of smart device users across the globe is also poised to offer growth opportunities.

Automotive forms the fastest growing application segment on account of the emergence of electric vehicles (EVs). In addition, publicly accessible charging infrastructure offering high power alternating and direct current is estimated to drive segment growth.

In the energy grid storage segment, the market for LIB is characterized by alternative technologies to lead acid, zinc-based, and flow battery, offering low cost and strong technical capability. Increasing usage of LIB in automotive applications is expected to reduce its usage in energy storage applications over the forecast period.

With increased weightage on using renewable sources of energy, there has been an upsurge in number of installations of roof top solar panels around the globe. This is expected to increase product demand in the coming years.

The resource-rich North America market is highly favorable for manufacturers to establish their base. The minerals and metal reserves in the U.S. amount to USD 6.2 trillion, which is used in consumer electronics, automotive, solar components, and other applications.

The European market is expected to witness high demand for lithium ion storage batteries for luxury cars. The industry in the region is characterized by intense competition between major market players.

A major portion of battery raw materials is mined from the South American region, while a large number of processors and assemblers are located in Asia Pacific and North America. Processed metals in China are exported to North America for use in automotive applications.

The vendor landscape is characterized by a large number of global as well as domestic players offering advanced products. Major players in the industry include Targray Technology International Inc.; Entek International LLC; BASF Catalysts LLC; 3M; Nichia Corporation; Valence Technology, Inc.; Celgard LLC; Umicore S.A.; and ITOCHU Corporation.

Companies in the industry position themselves as miners and processors of raw materials, used in grid storage, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics, among others. Companies in the domain resort to use of green extraction technologies in order to expand their consumer base and protect the environment.

The market is characterized by a large number of products generating higher revenues, with the automotive industry accounting for the largest share. Companies compete on the basis of innovative techniques and patents acquired.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global battery raw materials market report on the basis of li-ion battery material, lead acid battery material, other batteries material, application, and region:

Li-Ion Battery Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Anode Natural Graphite Artificial Graphite Amorphous Carbon LTO Si Compounds Cathode LCO NMC LFP LMO NCA Separator Others Binder Electrolyte Packaging Material

Li-Ion Battery Material Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Consumer Electronics Automotive Grid Storage Others

Lead Acid Battery Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Electrodes Electrolyte Separator Packaging

Lead Acid Battery Material Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Automotive UPS Telecom Others

Other Batteries Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Electrodes Electrolyte Separator Packaging

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) North America The U.S. Europe Germany The U.K. Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan Rest of the World Brazil



