Global Men Care Products Market with Emerging Trends, Global Scope and Demand 2021 to 2027

The Men Care Products Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Philips (Netherlands),Procter & Gamble (United States),EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (United States),Beiersdorf (Germany),TOM Ford (Italy),Dolce & Gabbana Srl (Italy),L’OrÃ©al (France),Johnson & Johnson (United States),Ralph Lauren (United States),Chanel (United Kingdom)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Men Care products are intended for use by the male population. These include cosmetic products, perfumes, shaving essentials, bathing products and many more. These products are typically used by men aged between 18 to 24 years. Rise in the middle-class population in emerging countries is paving way for personal care products developed for men. The development of fashion magazines for men has raised concerns among men for their appearance. Along with that, TV commercials and social media have evolved mentalities that has led to increased acceptance of men’s care products worldwide.

In December 2018, Procter & Gamble (P&G) has purchased Walker & Company Brands, maker of Bevel menâ€™s grooming products and Form beauty products. For P&G, Bevel adds a line of razors and shaving products meant to eliminate skin problems like razor bumps that disproportionally impact men. (P&G) has acquired the start-up aiming to build the Procter & Gamble for men of color.

Market Trends:

Increased Preference for Products with Natural Ingredients Since They Are Perceived As Purer and Safer

Market Drivers:

Increased Projection of Men in Media Leading To Evolved Mentalities

Growing Consciousness for Physical Appearances among Men

Product Innovation and Booming Population Are Further Driving the Market

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the Men Care Products Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Men Care Products Market

Chapter 05 – Global Men Care Products Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 –Men Care Products Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Men Care Products market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Men Care Products Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Men Care Products Market

Chapter 09 – Men Care Products Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Men Care Products Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

