Global Gift Packaging Market Report 2021 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2027

The Gift Packaging Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

IG Design Group (United Kingdom),Card Factory (United Kingdom),Hallmark Cards (United States),Schurman Retail Group (United States),POL-MAK Printing (Poland),Karl Knauer (Germany),Fiorini International (Italy),DS Smith (United Kingdom),Xiamen Yama Ribbon & Bows (China),U.S. Box Corp (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Gift packaging increases the aesthetic value of the product. It involves various components such as gift paper, box, ribbons, and tags. The gifts are given on different occasions such as festivals, parties, anniversaries and other occasions. Moreover, gifting is the way of appreciation or expressing gratitude. Hence, these gift packaging are widely used in these occasions which are fueling the market growth.

Market Trends:

Usage of Ecofriendly and Sustainable Products for Manufacturing

Market Drivers:

Rising e commerce industry is fueling the market. The e commerce platform uses gift boxes for packaging. The gift boxes used are used for protecting the product from damage and also consists of some quality such as reliability, durability and attractive l

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Gift Packaging Market

Chapter 05 – Global Gift Packaging Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 –Gift Packaging Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Gift Packaging market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Gift Packaging Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Gift Packaging Market

Chapter 09 – Gift Packaging Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Gift Packaging Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

