The Global Solder Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Wire, Paste, Bar, Flux, By Process Screen-printing, Robotic, Laser, Wave/Reflow, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 – 2025

The global solder materials market size was valued at USD 1.08 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2018 to 2025. Rising demand for smart electronics and the advent of energy-efficient electronics are the major factors expected to drive the market. Conventional micrometer solder materials in the paste exhibit several shortcomings, such as high melting temperatures, which may result in undesired stress during the reflow processing, restricted applications, and defects in the joint. This has led to the introduction of various sub-microns and nanoparticle-based solder materials.

The solder materials market in U.S. is expected to be driven primarily by the growth of electronics refurbishing industry. In addition, rising production of electronic devices in the region coupled with the presence of a notable electronics aftermarket industry is expected to boost the demand for such materials over the forecast period. Extensive R&D towards the production of advanced solder materials, such as Sn-Bi-Ag alloy, by key companies has reduced thermal excursion during electronic assembly.

This, in turn, has eliminated the need to use conventional wave soldering process, thereby increasing the reliability and reducing the energy costs. Various governments across the world have laid high emphasis on the substitution of lead solders due to their toxic nature. However, a low lead-based solder is an eco-compatible alternative that can be used until a full ban is imposed by the regulatory agencies. Growth in the use of such low-lead materials is expected to aid market growth.

Advancements in the soldering techniques through process automation is also expected to promote the market growth over the forecast period. Automation in the soldering process has helped reduce human intervention, which, in turn, is results in increased efficiency. As a result, the market is likely to register a notable growth in the years to come.

Wire emerged as the largest product segment in the past and is anticipated to reach at USD 554.6 million by 2025. Key factors driving the segment include wide usage of wires in PCB soldering and superior output. For instance, awareness regarding the use of specific wires for designated applications, such as acid core solder wire, which can be used in plumbing but cannot be used electronics, as it has acid constituent.

Introduction of advanced solder wires containing specialized flux leads and enhanced properties, such as mechanical strength and electrical contacts, is also boosting the segment growth. In addition, the demand for wires is expected to rise in the wake of increased use in the electronics industry.

Other type of products include paste, bar, and flux. Paste is a suspension formed with fine particles and is mainly used to solder Surface Mount Devices (SMD) through Surface Mount Technology (SMT) while manufacturing printed circuit boards. Paste precisely deposits the correct amount onto each of the pads to be soldered in printed circuit boards. It is also used on a large scale for electronic assembly of miniaturized components. Increasing manufacturing of electronic products and printed circuit boards is driving the product demand. Moreover, ease of application of paste onto the PCBs is expected to drive the segment further over the forecast period.

Wave/reflow emerged as the largest process segment and was valued at USD 365.6 million in 2017. It is one of the widely used processes for soldering in the electronics industry as it eliminates the damage by overheating. In addition, the process can be used for mass manufacturing, thereby driving the segment growth.

Robotic process is among the fastest-growing segment as it provides a fully automated solution. Laser and robotic soldering have lately witnessed numerous advancements in ters of technologies. In addition, introduction of advanced robotic solutions is expected to drive the segment growth.

Robotic process comprises of four machines including soldering/desoldering device, rework station, vacuum or hot-air pickup. This process provides real-time connectivity and can be accessed remotely from different locations. Robotic processes are used in bulk production for improved performance and lower manufacturing time, which is expected to drive the segment.

Screen printing process requires high-level precision for depositing paste on to the PCBs as any error would lead to disruption of joints and thus restrict its usage as compared to other processes. In addition, high usage of this process in the electronics aftermarket is expected to propel the growth.

North America is the second-largest regional market after Asia Pacific due to rapidly expanding electronics and semiconductors industry. U.S. emerged as the largest market in North America region in 2017. This was attributed to the growth of the refurbishing industry in the country. Rise in the production of advanced semiconductor devices is expected to boost the growth further in the forecast period.

The industry is expected to register notable gains, primarily in Mexico, on account of a rise in the manufacturing base for the electronics industry. Moreover, increasing number of electronic devices repairing outlets resulting in a significant development of electronics aftermarket is estimated to support market expansion. Demand for such products in consumer electronics is likely to grow due to reduction in the device size, which is further expected to lead to the market growth.

Key companies in the industry focus on developing technologically advanced materials through research initiatives. They also strive to deliver high-performance solder alloys and raw materials that provide advanced soldered bonds in lesser time.

Companies engaged in the supply of such products function through technological advancements and launch of innovative products, such as the SN100C (032) by Njhon Superior Co. Ltd., to achieve operational excellence. Majority of companies invest more in R&D, to achieve high durability outputs.

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global solder materials market report on the basis of product, process, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Wire Paste Bar Flux

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Screen-printing Robotic Laser Wave/Reflow

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



HSA Research Group Pvt.Ltd

1 Raffles Place,

#44-02 Tower One,

Singapore – 048616