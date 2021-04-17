Global High-Temperature Fibers Market Report 2020: Impact of COVID-19 on the $17.6 BN Industry

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “High-Temperature Fibers Market Trends, Share & Growth, By Type, By Form, By Application, By Region, Forecasts To 2017-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The high-temperature strands market is projected to encounter huge development over the gauge time frame, inferable from broad item use in the auto and aviation ventures.

The Global High-Temperature Fibers Market is estimate to arrive at USD 17.60 Billion by 2027, as indicated by another report by Reports and Data.

High-temperature filaments are sought after because of their superb weight-bearing limit and warm and fire opposition. High-temperature filaments discover broad applications in safeguard and security, aviation, auto, fabricating, and electrical and gadgets, among different areas.

The developing interest for improved weight-bearing limit, joined with unrivaled unbending nature for parts in the aviation and car enterprises, is projected to move the market development. The incorporation of high-temperature strands into aviation segments gives great solidness and harm opposition. Severe guidelines exacted by various government bodies to limit CO2 contamination are additionally projected to arise as one of the main impetuses for the development of lightweight materials in aviation and auto applications. Such guidelines power OEMs to attempt arrangements, like high-temperature strands, to control contamination and improve eco-friendliness.

The expanding mechanical extension in non-industrial nations, like India, China, and Brazil, is required to help interest for high-temperature filaments. Most interest for high-temperature strands in these non-industrial nations is probably going to come from modern and wellbeing and assurance application. Various significant parts in the worldwide market for high-temperature strands are contributing to tap neglected market potential, which would help market players keep a main position around the world.

The business is recognized by a few providers of crude materials, like BASF and DuPont, which give quality feedstock to make these elite filaments. Nonetheless, it is expected that high instability in the cost of feedstock utilized in the assembling of these merchandise would thwart creation and is relied upon to restrict the business’ development.

The COVID-19 Impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis is intensifying, producers are rapidly changing their business and purchasing strategies to meet the demand for high-temperature fibers. There will be a sequence of both positive and negative shocks over the next few months as producers and suppliers adapt to changing customer demands. Many regions, during this global crisis, depend on vulnerable export-dependent economies.

The impact of this pandemic will reshape the global market for high-temperature fibers when some manufacturers will either close down or reduce their production due to a lack of downstream demand. Others have their development halted as a precautionary step by their respective governments to prevent the spread of the infection. While looking at the severity of the outbreak and the national authorities’ consequent behavior in various nations, customers are focused on localizing their supply chain.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on product, ceramic fibers generated a revenue of USD 2.30 billion in 2019. It is projected to have a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period due to the stable aspect ratio and an incredibly low cross-sectional region, allowing the usage of the component at high temperatures.

The deformed sub-segment is expected to have a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period, owing to its fundamental characteristics, including significant abrasion and impact resistance with better post crack strength, thereby making it appropriate for a variety of applications.

The automotive sector is the major contributor to the High-Temperature Fibers Market. The automotive industry of the Asia Pacific region is a major shareholder of the market and held around 27.2% of the share in the year 2019, owing to a growing population, along with increasing consumer needs.

Asia Pacific dominated the market for High-Temperature Fibers in 2019. The region’s consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures is driving market growth. The Asia Pacific region held approximately 33.0% of the market, followed by Europe, which held around 28.0% market in 2019.

Key participants include Toyobo Co. Ltd., DuPont, Teijin Limited, Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Toray Industries, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, Kolon Industries Inc., Owens Corning, and Unifrax, among others.

