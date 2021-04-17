Global High Temperature Fibers Market, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

The global high temperature fibers market is anticipated to register healthy growth over the forecast period on account of extensive product usage in the automotive and aerospace industries. In addition, the market is projected to be driven by superior properties exhibited by products such as thermal stability and temperature resistance.

The fibers that are capable of operating at temperatures above 200OC are termed as high temperature fibers. The products are being used extensively on account of properties such as superior strength, damage resistance, electrical insulation, and elevated burning temperatures. Surging demand for fire-resistant materials in multiple industries is poised to be one of the key trends stoking market growth.

Other properties of high temperature fibers such as superior chemical resistance, limiting oxygen index, and low density are likely to stir up the demand for the product. Besides this, their demand is strong in several critical applications in the automotive industry. Flourishing end-use industries are also providing a boost to the growth of the market.

The energy-intensive production process leads to the significant cost of the product, which is expected to hamper the growth of the industry. Moreover, the presence of alternative insulation products such as perlite, aerogel, and calcium silicate is estimated to inhibit the growth of the global high temperature fibers market during the forecast period.

Aramid and ceramic are some of the common types of high temperature fibers. Aramid products can be further categorized into meta-aramid, para-aramid, and others. Soaring demand for aramid fibers in the interiors and areas surrounding the engine in an automobile is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Ceramic-based products are projected to find extensive use in insulation applications owing to large aspect ratio and extremely small cross-sectional area that facilitate the usage of the product at elevated temperatures. The product is poised to experience noteworthy adoption in the aerospace industry.

Ceramic fibers can be produced through spun or blown processes. Spun fiber exhibits superior properties but is priced relatively higher, which makes its use economical in the high end critical automotive and industrial applications.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into automotive, aerospace, electronics & electrical, industrial, security, and others. High demand for the product in industrial insulation is likely to spur the growth of the market over the coming years. Moreover, increasing the penetration of the product in the automotive industry is expected to benefit the growth of the market.

High demand for the product in the electronics and electrical industry can be primarily attributed to provide heat insulation. The trend is estimated to gain traction over the forecast period, thereby bolstering the growth of the market. The product is also being increasingly adopted in the security and protection application.

The use of the product in niche applications such as high temperature alarms systems accounts for a volume across the globe. The demand for the product is also anticipated to be driven by the implementation of stringent safety norms for the industrial sector across the globe.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for a sizeable share in terms of volume in the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of a notable application industry base in the region, flourishing manufacturing industry in China and India, and increasing industrialization. In addition, the booming automotive industry in India coupled with high automotive sales in China, India, and Japan is poised to contribute to the growth of the regional market.

The global high temperature fibers market is characterized by the presence of a number of major market players such as DuPont; Morgan Thermal Ceramics; Toyobo Co. Ltd.; Teijin Limited; Toray Industries; Kolon Industries, Inc.; Kamenny Vek; Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co, Ltd. Key market players are involved in intensive research and development in order to boost the operating temperature of the fibers in a bid to increase the application scope. In addition, companies are focusing on the introduction of advanced products in order to attract consumers.

