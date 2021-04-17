Car Cleaning Products, Car Wax, Packaging Volume 501 – 999 mL, 251 – 500 mL And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028

The global car care products market size was valued at USD 10.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. Rapidly increasing automotive sales across the globe, a rise in consumer disposable income, and innovations in car washing techniques are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Car care and appearance-enhancing products are being widely used in luxury cars and sports utility vehicles. Waxes and polishes are used for maintaining the shine of vehicles and offer protection. In addition, protectants and cleaners are used to maintain the appearance of the vehicle. This trend is expected to propel the product demand over the forecast period.

The market in the U.S. is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period on account of the presence of several large automotive players, such as General Motors, Ford Motors, and Tesla. In addition, the market in the U.S. is expected to benefit from the growing trend of automotive companies establishing service centers at small distances, coupled with the increasing consumer awareness regarding the maintenance of cars.

Several major economies in Asia Pacific, including India, Thailand, and China, witnessed high levels of automotive production over the historic period owing to the growing population and rising incomes. Rising automotive production to cater to the increasing demand has resulted in augmented product demand in these countries and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The sales of vintage cars and used cars are increasing significantly. The appearance maintenance of these cars is highly dependent on car care products. Earlier, the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) trend for maintenance was popular, however, the trend of Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) is now taking over. The DIFM market is rapidly growing as several individuals opt for professional services for vehicle maintenance.

A variety of internal and cost-effective substitutes are available for the automotive industry players. Instead of polishing and waxing the vehicle, the vehicle can be coated with paint that eliminates the need for applying waxes and polishes to maintain the shine of the vehicle for a longer duration. In the case of raw materials, beeswax can be used instead of using carnauba wax for manufacturing the product since it is a cheaper substitute.

Car cleaning products led the market and accounted for above 31.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. This is attributed to the wide usage of shampoo and detergent for the cleaning of the exterior metal surface of the cars. These products safely remove dirt, grease, oil stains, and other contaminants from the vehicle body. In addition, the increasing demand for waterless dry wash products because of the rising environmental concerns is expected to drive the segment.

The car wax segment is expected to be driven by its wide usage for the protection of the exterior surface of the vehicle from stains & smudges. They are specially formulated to fill minor scratches and add shine to the vehicle. In addition, the product helps to reduce the regular repair and refinishing cost of surfaces, thus driving the segment. The commonly used types are carnauba wax and beeswax.

Interior care products are expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period on account of the rising awareness among vehicle owners regarding the maintenance of interiors. They help in the deep cleaning of interiors by wiping away residues, dirt, and grime that build upon the surfaces of the interior body without affecting the texture of the interior material.

Wheel and tire care products are important for the maintenance of wheels and tires and elongating their lifetimes. These cleaners are mostly non-acidic and water-based so that they can be used for all the wheel types without spotting. These cleaners dissolve road grime, grease, and brake dust and protect the tires and wheels from long-term damage. Common wheel cleaners include degreasers, surfactants, and metal chelators.

Car care products with a packaging volume of 501 – 999 ml led the market and accounted for about 39.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. This is because this range is a preferred option among individuals, small workshops, and independent repair shops. An increase in the number of people opting for repair and maintenance services, such as washing and detailing at small workshops, is anticipated to benefit the segment growth.

Car care products with a packaging volume of 1 L – 5 L are usually preferred at medium-scale workshops, washing centers, repair workshops, and service stations that cater to several cars and utilize these products frequently on a daily basis. The growing trend of professional car washing services is expected to boost the growth of the segment.

The above 5 L packaging volume segment is primarily preferred for commercial usage by large level entities, including large service stations, dealerships, company car care centers, and detailing workshops. The growing trend of company-certified car care services as per the car purchase agreements is likely to fuel the growth of this segment.

The less than 250 ml packaging volume segment is primarily used for the storage of small quantities of products, such as polishes, paste-based wax, and interior care products. They offer various advantages such as storage and portability. These types of packages are commonly used for concentrated products, which have to be mixed with liquid solvents to be used for polishing and cleaning.

North America dominated the market and accounted for about 38.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing sales of cars in the region and the growing awareness regarding vehicle maintenance. Moreover, the increasing utilization of mini trucks as family cars and upscaling demand for luxury vehicles is anticipated to create a wide scope for car care products.

The product demand in Europe is expected to witness growth over the forecast period owing to the rapid growth of the automotive industry in the region. Countries such as France, Italy, and Germany are among the significant contributors to the growth of the automobile industry in the region. The growing trend of the restoration of old cars and regular maintenance of the new ones are likely to have a positive impact on the industry growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the strong growth of the automobile industry in the region due to the presence of several large automakers, such as Suzuki, Toyota, Tata, Honda, and Subaru. In addition, factors such as the growing population and the rising disposable income in developing countries, such as India and South Korea, are expected to drive the automotive industry, thereby driving the product demand.

Counties in Central and South America such as Argentina, Chile, and Brazil have witnessed strong growth in sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and passenger vehicles, which is anticipated to benefit the industry growth. In addition, the trend of owning premium cars in the Middle East countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is expected to drive the market in the MEA.

The market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several key players. The competition is primarily driven by the application scope. Several companies in the market provide various specialty products for the end-use segments, such as personal cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs).

The growth of the automotive industry, primarily in the developing economies of Central and South America and Asia Pacific, offers several opportunities for product manufacturers for the expansion of their geographical reach and product portfolios. Key players significantly invest in research & development to expand their production capacities, thereby sustaining their market positions. Some prominent players in the global car care products market include:

3M

Sonax GmbH

Tetrosyl Ltd.

Chemical Guys

Armor All

Adolf Wurth Group

MAFRA S.p.A.

Cartec B.V.

Turtle Wax

Liqui Moly GmbH

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global car care products market report on the basis of product, packaging volume, and region:

Product Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Car Cleaning Products Car Polish Car Wax Wheel & Tire Care Products Glass Cleaners Interior Care Products Others

Packaging Volume Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Less than 250 ml 251 – 500 ml 501 – 999 ml 1 L – 5 L Above 5 L

Regional Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Indonesia South Korea Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Middle East & Africa Iran Saudi Arabia UAE



