Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Rapid Growth, Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027 | Lufkin Industries, Schlumberger, NOV

The report titled Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lufkin Industries, Schlumberger, NOV, Shengli Oil Field, Weatherford, HRP International, SIVAM, PATRiA, Elkam, Daqing Oil Field

Market Segmentation by Product: Beam Pumping Unit

Beamless Pumping Unit



Market Segmentation by Application: Small Oil Field

Medium Oil Field

Large Oil Field



The Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Beam Pumping Unit

1.2.3 Beamless Pumping Unit

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Small Oil Field

1.3.3 Medium Oil Field

1.3.4 Large Oil Field

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Lufkin Industries

12.1.1 Lufkin Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lufkin Industries Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Lufkin Industries Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lufkin Industries Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Products Offered

12.1.5 Lufkin Industries Recent Development

12.2 Schlumberger

12.2.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.2.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Schlumberger Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Schlumberger Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Products Offered

12.2.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

12.3 NOV

12.3.1 NOV Corporation Information

12.3.2 NOV Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 NOV Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 NOV Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Products Offered

12.3.5 NOV Recent Development

12.4 Shengli Oil Field

12.4.1 Shengli Oil Field Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shengli Oil Field Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Shengli Oil Field Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shengli Oil Field Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Products Offered

12.4.5 Shengli Oil Field Recent Development

12.5 Weatherford

12.5.1 Weatherford Corporation Information

12.5.2 Weatherford Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Weatherford Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Weatherford Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Products Offered

12.5.5 Weatherford Recent Development

12.6 HRP International

12.6.1 HRP International Corporation Information

12.6.2 HRP International Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 HRP International Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 HRP International Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Products Offered

12.6.5 HRP International Recent Development

12.7 SIVAM

12.7.1 SIVAM Corporation Information

12.7.2 SIVAM Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 SIVAM Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SIVAM Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Products Offered

12.7.5 SIVAM Recent Development

12.8 PATRiA

12.8.1 PATRiA Corporation Information

12.8.2 PATRiA Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 PATRiA Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 PATRiA Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Products Offered

12.8.5 PATRiA Recent Development

12.9 Elkam

12.9.1 Elkam Corporation Information

12.9.2 Elkam Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Elkam Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Elkam Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Products Offered

12.9.5 Elkam Recent Development

12.10 Daqing Oil Field

12.10.1 Daqing Oil Field Corporation Information

12.10.2 Daqing Oil Field Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Daqing Oil Field Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Daqing Oil Field Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Products Offered

12.10.5 Daqing Oil Field Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Industry Trends

13.2 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Drivers

13.3 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Challenges

13.4 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

