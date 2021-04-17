Transit Cards Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | IBM, Mastercard, Eastcompeace Technology

Latest released the research study on Global Transit Cards Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Transit Cards Market research report shows the latest market insights; current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Transit Cards. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Datacard Group (United States) ,Cubic Corporation (United States),IBM (United States),CardLogix (United States) ,Mastercard Incorporated (United States),Gemalto (Netherlands),Giesecke & Devrient (Germany),Eastcompeace Technology (China),4G Identity Solutions (India).

Definition:

Transit card is also known as a travel card, used while travelling by bus, train or metro which allows a customer to take unlimited trips in a fixed period of time or take a certain number of pre-purchased trips. The global transit cards market is expected to witness a robust growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging trend of the use of contactless transit cards in transportation. Compared to the contact based cards, these contactless smart cards are easy and convenient to use.

Market Trend:

Emergence of Contactless Smart Cards

Public Transport Systems Use Modern Ticketing Systems Such As Contactless Ticketing

Transit Card Transforming Into Open Payment System Owing To Introduction and Widespread

Market Drivers:

Need To Reduce Identity Duplication

Easy Access and Reduce Fare

Challenges:

Security Related To Contactless Technology

Lack of Standardization

Untapped Region Due To Lack of Consumer Awareness

Opportunities:

Block Chain in Technology Adding Feature as A Security



The Global Transit Cards Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Contactless Transit Cards, Contact Based transit Cards), Application (Traffic, Transportation, Others), Component (IC Micro Processor Cards, IC Memory Cards, Optical Memory Cards)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Transit Cards Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

