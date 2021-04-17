Global Auto Glass Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Auto Glass market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 20020 million by 2025, from USD 16730 million in 2019.

The Auto Glass market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Auto Glass market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Auto Glass market has been segmented into Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass, Others, etc.

By Application, Auto Glass has been segmented into Automobile Manufacturer Industry, Automobile Afermarket Industry, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Auto Glass market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Auto Glass markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Auto Glass market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Auto Glass market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Auto Glass markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Auto Glass Market Share Analysis

Auto Glass competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Auto Glass sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Auto Glass sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Auto Glass are: AGC, TAIWAN Glass, FuYao, NSG, XinYi, Saint-Gobain, PGW, Guardian, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Auto Glass market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Auto Glass product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Auto Glass, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Auto Glass in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Auto Glass competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Auto Glass breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Auto Glass market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Auto Glass sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Auto Glass Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Auto Glass Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Laminated Glass

1.2.3 Tempered Glass

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Auto Glass Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automobile Manufacturer Industry

1.3.3 Automobile Afermarket Industry

1.4 Overview of Global Auto Glass Market

1.4.1 Global Auto Glass Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AGC

2.1.1 AGC Details

2.1.2 AGC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 AGC SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 AGC Product and Services

2.1.5 AGC Auto Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 TAIWAN Glass

2.2.1 TAIWAN Glass Details

2.2.2 TAIWAN Glass Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 TAIWAN Glass SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 TAIWAN Glass Product and Services

2.2.5 TAIWAN Glass Auto Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 FuYao

2.3.1 FuYao Details

2.3.2 FuYao Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 FuYao SWOT Analysis

….continued

