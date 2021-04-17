Metal Forging Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

“
The report titled Global Metal Forging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Forging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Forging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Forging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Forging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Forging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3061606/global-and-united-states-metal-forging-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Forging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Forging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Forging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Forging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Forging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Forging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Thyssenkrupp, Nippon Steel, VSMPO-AVISMA, KOBELCO, Aichi Steel, Aubert & Duval (Eramet), Bharat Forge, American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM), AVIC Heavy Machinery, Wanxiang Qianchao, FAW, FRISA, Farinia Group, Longcheng Precision Forging, Pacific Precision Forging, Jinma Industrial Group, Mahindra Forgings Europe, Jinan Sinotruck Co., CITIC Heavy Industries, Dongfeng Forging, Acerinox S.A., Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries, Tongyu Heavy Industry, Wuxi Paike New Material Technology, Scot Forge Company, Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company, Brück GmbH
Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Steel
Alloy Steel
Aluminum
Magnesium
Stainless Steel
Titanium
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive
Defense and Aerospace
Shipbuilding
Power Industry
Oil and Gas
Construction Machinery
Agriculture
Others
The Metal Forging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Forging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Forging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Metal Forging market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Forging industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Metal Forging market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Forging market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Forging market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3061606/global-and-united-states-metal-forging-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Forging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Carbon Steel
1.2.3 Alloy Steel
1.2.4 Aluminum
1.2.5 Magnesium
1.2.6 Stainless Steel
1.2.7 Titanium
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Defense and Aerospace
1.3.4 Shipbuilding
1.3.5 Power Industry
1.3.6 Oil and Gas
1.3.7 Construction Machinery
1.3.8 Agriculture
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Metal Forging Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Metal Forging Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Metal Forging, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Metal Forging Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Metal Forging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Metal Forging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Metal Forging Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Metal Forging Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Metal Forging Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Metal Forging Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Metal Forging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Metal Forging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Forging Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Metal Forging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Metal Forging Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Metal Forging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Metal Forging Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Metal Forging Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Metal Forging Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Metal Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Metal Forging Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Metal Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Metal Forging Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Metal Forging Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Metal Forging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Metal Forging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Metal Forging Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Metal Forging Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Metal Forging Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Metal Forging Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Metal Forging Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Metal Forging Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Metal Forging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Metal Forging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Metal Forging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Metal Forging Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Metal Forging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Metal Forging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Metal Forging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Metal Forging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Metal Forging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Metal Forging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Metal Forging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Metal Forging Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Metal Forging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Metal Forging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Metal Forging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Metal Forging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Metal Forging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Metal Forging Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Metal Forging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Metal Forging Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Metal Forging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Metal Forging Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
10.2.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway)
12.1.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporation Information
12.1.2 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Products Offered
12.1.5 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Recent Development
12.2 Howmet Aerospace Inc.
12.2.1 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Corporation Information
12.2.2 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Products Offered
12.2.5 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)
12.3.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Products Offered
12.3.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Recent Development
12.4 Thyssenkrupp
12.4.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information
12.4.2 Thyssenkrupp Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Thyssenkrupp Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Thyssenkrupp Metal Forging Products Offered
12.4.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development
12.5 Nippon Steel
12.5.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information
12.5.2 Nippon Steel Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Products Offered
12.5.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development
12.6 VSMPO-AVISMA
12.6.1 VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation Information
12.6.2 VSMPO-AVISMA Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Products Offered
12.6.5 VSMPO-AVISMA Recent Development
12.7 KOBELCO
12.7.1 KOBELCO Corporation Information
12.7.2 KOBELCO Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 KOBELCO Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 KOBELCO Metal Forging Products Offered
12.7.5 KOBELCO Recent Development
12.8 Aichi Steel
12.8.1 Aichi Steel Corporation Information
12.8.2 Aichi Steel Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Aichi Steel Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Aichi Steel Metal Forging Products Offered
12.8.5 Aichi Steel Recent Development
12.9 Aubert & Duval (Eramet)
12.9.1 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Corporation Information
12.9.2 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Metal Forging Products Offered
12.9.5 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Recent Development
12.10 Bharat Forge
12.10.1 Bharat Forge Corporation Information
12.10.2 Bharat Forge Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Bharat Forge Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Bharat Forge Metal Forging Products Offered
12.10.5 Bharat Forge Recent Development
12.11 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway)
12.11.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporation Information
12.11.2 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Products Offered
12.11.5 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Recent Development
12.12 AVIC Heavy Machinery
12.12.1 AVIC Heavy Machinery Corporation Information
12.12.2 AVIC Heavy Machinery Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 AVIC Heavy Machinery Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 AVIC Heavy Machinery Products Offered
12.12.5 AVIC Heavy Machinery Recent Development
12.13 Wanxiang Qianchao
12.13.1 Wanxiang Qianchao Corporation Information
12.13.2 Wanxiang Qianchao Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Wanxiang Qianchao Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Wanxiang Qianchao Products Offered
12.13.5 Wanxiang Qianchao Recent Development
12.14 FAW
12.14.1 FAW Corporation Information
12.14.2 FAW Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 FAW Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 FAW Products Offered
12.14.5 FAW Recent Development
12.15 FRISA
12.15.1 FRISA Corporation Information
12.15.2 FRISA Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 FRISA Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 FRISA Products Offered
12.15.5 FRISA Recent Development
12.16 Farinia Group
12.16.1 Farinia Group Corporation Information
12.16.2 Farinia Group Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Farinia Group Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Farinia Group Products Offered
12.16.5 Farinia Group Recent Development
12.17 Longcheng Precision Forging
12.17.1 Longcheng Precision Forging Corporation Information
12.17.2 Longcheng Precision Forging Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Longcheng Precision Forging Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Longcheng Precision Forging Products Offered
12.17.5 Longcheng Precision Forging Recent Development
12.18 Pacific Precision Forging
12.18.1 Pacific Precision Forging Corporation Information
12.18.2 Pacific Precision Forging Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Pacific Precision Forging Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Pacific Precision Forging Products Offered
12.18.5 Pacific Precision Forging Recent Development
12.19 Jinma Industrial Group
12.19.1 Jinma Industrial Group Corporation Information
12.19.2 Jinma Industrial Group Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Jinma Industrial Group Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Jinma Industrial Group Products Offered
12.19.5 Jinma Industrial Group Recent Development
12.20 Mahindra Forgings Europe
12.20.1 Mahindra Forgings Europe Corporation Information
12.20.2 Mahindra Forgings Europe Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Mahindra Forgings Europe Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Mahindra Forgings Europe Products Offered
12.20.5 Mahindra Forgings Europe Recent Development
12.21 Jinan Sinotruck Co.
12.21.1 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Corporation Information
12.21.2 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Products Offered
12.21.5 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Recent Development
12.22 CITIC Heavy Industries
12.22.1 CITIC Heavy Industries Corporation Information
12.22.2 CITIC Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 CITIC Heavy Industries Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 CITIC Heavy Industries Products Offered
12.22.5 CITIC Heavy Industries Recent Development
12.23 Dongfeng Forging
12.23.1 Dongfeng Forging Corporation Information
12.23.2 Dongfeng Forging Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Dongfeng Forging Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Dongfeng Forging Products Offered
12.23.5 Dongfeng Forging Recent Development
12.24 Acerinox S.A.
12.24.1 Acerinox S.A. Corporation Information
12.24.2 Acerinox S.A. Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Acerinox S.A. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Acerinox S.A. Products Offered
12.24.5 Acerinox S.A. Recent Development
12.25 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries
12.25.1 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Corporation Information
12.25.2 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Products Offered
12.25.5 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Recent Development
12.26 Tongyu Heavy Industry
12.26.1 Tongyu Heavy Industry Corporation Information
12.26.2 Tongyu Heavy Industry Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 Tongyu Heavy Industry Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Tongyu Heavy Industry Products Offered
12.26.5 Tongyu Heavy Industry Recent Development
12.27 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology
12.27.1 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Corporation Information
12.27.2 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Description and Business Overview
12.27.3 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Products Offered
12.27.5 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Recent Development
12.28 Scot Forge Company
12.28.1 Scot Forge Company Corporation Information
12.28.2 Scot Forge Company Description and Business Overview
12.28.3 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Scot Forge Company Products Offered
12.28.5 Scot Forge Company Recent Development
12.29 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company
12.29.1 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Corporation Information
12.29.2 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Description and Business Overview
12.29.3 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Products Offered
12.29.5 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Recent Development
12.30 Brück GmbH
12.30.1 Brück GmbH Corporation Information
12.30.2 Brück GmbH Description and Business Overview
12.30.3 Brück GmbH Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.30.4 Brück GmbH Products Offered
12.30.5 Brück GmbH Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Metal Forging Industry Trends
13.2 Metal Forging Market Drivers
13.3 Metal Forging Market Challenges
13.4 Metal Forging Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Metal Forging Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3061606/global-and-united-states-metal-forging-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”