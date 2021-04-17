Automatic Faucet Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 | LIXIL Water Technology, Masco Corporation, Kohler

“

The report titled Global Automatic Faucet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Faucet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Faucet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Faucet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Faucet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Faucet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Faucet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Faucet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Faucet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Faucet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Faucet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Faucet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: LIXIL Water Technology, Masco Corporation, Kohler, TOTO, Moen, Roca, Geberit, Sloan Valve, PRESTO Group, Oras, Joomo, Pfister, Beiduo Bathroom, Sunlot Shares, Advanced Modern Technologies, TCK, ZILONG, Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware

Market Segmentation by Product: Deck Mounted Faucet

Wall Mounted Faucet



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Public Utilities

Others



The Automatic Faucet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Faucet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Faucet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Faucet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Faucet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Faucet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Faucet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Faucet market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Faucet Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Deck Mounted Faucet

1.2.3 Wall Mounted Faucet

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Public Utilities

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automatic Faucet Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automatic Faucet, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automatic Faucet Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Faucet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automatic Faucet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automatic Faucet Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Automatic Faucet Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automatic Faucet Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automatic Faucet Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automatic Faucet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automatic Faucet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Faucet Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automatic Faucet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automatic Faucet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automatic Faucet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automatic Faucet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automatic Faucet Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Faucet Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automatic Faucet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automatic Faucet Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automatic Faucet Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automatic Faucet Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Faucet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Automatic Faucet Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Automatic Faucet Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Automatic Faucet Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Automatic Faucet Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automatic Faucet Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Automatic Faucet Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Automatic Faucet Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Automatic Faucet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Automatic Faucet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Automatic Faucet Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Automatic Faucet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Automatic Faucet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Automatic Faucet Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Automatic Faucet Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Automatic Faucet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Automatic Faucet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Automatic Faucet Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Automatic Faucet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Automatic Faucet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Automatic Faucet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automatic Faucet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Faucet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Faucet Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Faucet Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automatic Faucet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automatic Faucet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Faucet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Faucet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Faucet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Faucet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 LIXIL Water Technology

12.1.1 LIXIL Water Technology Corporation Information

12.1.2 LIXIL Water Technology Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 LIXIL Water Technology Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 LIXIL Water Technology Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.1.5 LIXIL Water Technology Recent Development

12.2 Masco Corporation

12.2.1 Masco Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Masco Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Masco Corporation Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Masco Corporation Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.2.5 Masco Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Kohler

12.3.1 Kohler Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kohler Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Kohler Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kohler Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.3.5 Kohler Recent Development

12.4 TOTO

12.4.1 TOTO Corporation Information

12.4.2 TOTO Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 TOTO Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 TOTO Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.4.5 TOTO Recent Development

12.5 Moen

12.5.1 Moen Corporation Information

12.5.2 Moen Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Moen Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Moen Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.5.5 Moen Recent Development

12.6 Roca

12.6.1 Roca Corporation Information

12.6.2 Roca Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Roca Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Roca Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.6.5 Roca Recent Development

12.7 Geberit

12.7.1 Geberit Corporation Information

12.7.2 Geberit Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Geberit Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Geberit Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.7.5 Geberit Recent Development

12.8 Sloan Valve

12.8.1 Sloan Valve Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sloan Valve Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Sloan Valve Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sloan Valve Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.8.5 Sloan Valve Recent Development

12.9 PRESTO Group

12.9.1 PRESTO Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 PRESTO Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 PRESTO Group Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 PRESTO Group Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.9.5 PRESTO Group Recent Development

12.10 Oras

12.10.1 Oras Corporation Information

12.10.2 Oras Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Oras Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Oras Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.10.5 Oras Recent Development

12.12 Pfister

12.12.1 Pfister Corporation Information

12.12.2 Pfister Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Pfister Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Pfister Products Offered

12.12.5 Pfister Recent Development

12.13 Beiduo Bathroom

12.13.1 Beiduo Bathroom Corporation Information

12.13.2 Beiduo Bathroom Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Beiduo Bathroom Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Beiduo Bathroom Products Offered

12.13.5 Beiduo Bathroom Recent Development

12.14 Sunlot Shares

12.14.1 Sunlot Shares Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sunlot Shares Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Sunlot Shares Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Sunlot Shares Products Offered

12.14.5 Sunlot Shares Recent Development

12.15 Advanced Modern Technologies

12.15.1 Advanced Modern Technologies Corporation Information

12.15.2 Advanced Modern Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Advanced Modern Technologies Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Advanced Modern Technologies Products Offered

12.15.5 Advanced Modern Technologies Recent Development

12.16 TCK

12.16.1 TCK Corporation Information

12.16.2 TCK Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 TCK Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 TCK Products Offered

12.16.5 TCK Recent Development

12.17 ZILONG

12.17.1 ZILONG Corporation Information

12.17.2 ZILONG Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 ZILONG Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 ZILONG Products Offered

12.17.5 ZILONG Recent Development

12.18 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware

12.18.1 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Corporation Information

12.18.2 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Products Offered

12.18.5 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automatic Faucet Industry Trends

13.2 Automatic Faucet Market Drivers

13.3 Automatic Faucet Market Challenges

13.4 Automatic Faucet Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automatic Faucet Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”