Global Frozen Meal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Overview

The global Frozen Meal market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Frozen Meal market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Frozen Meal market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Frozen Meal market has been segmented into:

Vegetarian Meals

Chicken Meals

Beef Meals

Others

By Application, Frozen Meal has been segmented into:

Food Chain Services

Department Store

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Frozen Meal market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Frozen Meal markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Frozen Meal market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Frozen Meal market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Frozen Meal Market Share Analysis

Frozen Meal competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Frozen Meal sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Frozen Meal sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Frozen Meal are:

General Mills

Atkins Nutritionals

Dr.Oetker

Nestle

Conagra

McCain

H.J. Heinz

Connies

Daiya

California Pizza Kitchen

FRoSTA

Table of Contents

1 Frozen Meal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Frozen Meal

1.2 Classification of Frozen Meal by Type

1.2.1 Global Frozen Meal Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Frozen Meal Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Vegetarian Meals

1.2.4 Chicken Meals

1.2.5 Beef Meals

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Frozen Meal Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Frozen Meal Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Food Chain Services

1.3.3 Department Store

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Frozen Meal Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Frozen Meal Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Frozen Meal (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Frozen Meal Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Frozen Meal Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Frozen Meal Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Frozen Meal Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Frozen Meal Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 General Mills

2.1.1 General Mills Details

2.1.2 General Mills Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 General Mills SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 General Mills Product and Services

2.1.5 General Mills Frozen Meal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Atkins Nutritionals

2.2.1 Atkins Nutritionals Details

2.2.2 Atkins Nutritionals Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Atkins Nutritionals SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Atkins Nutritionals Product and Services

2.2.5 Atkins Nutritionals Frozen Meal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Dr.Oetker

2.3.1 Dr.Oetker Details

2.3.2 Dr.Oetker Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Dr.Oetker SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Dr.Oetker Product and Services

2.3.5 Dr.Oetker Frozen Meal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Nestle

2.4.1 Nestle Details

2.4.2 Nestle Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Nestle SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Nestle Product and Services

2.4.5 Nestle Frozen Meal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Conagra

2.5.1 Conagra Details

2.5.2 Conagra Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Conagra SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Conagra Product and Services

2.5.5 Conagra Frozen Meal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 McCain

2.6.1 McCain Details

2.6.2 McCain Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 McCain SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 McCain Product and Services

2.6.5 McCain Frozen Meal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 H.J. Heinz

2.7.1 H.J. Heinz Details

2.7.2 H.J. Heinz Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 H.J. Heinz SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 H.J. Heinz Product and Services

2.7.5 H.J. Heinz Frozen Meal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Connies

2.8.1 Connies Details

2.8.2 Connies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Connies SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Connies Product and Services

2.8.5 Connies Frozen Meal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Daiya

2.9.1 Daiya Details

2.9.2 Daiya Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Daiya SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Daiya Product and Services

2.9.5 Daiya Frozen Meal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 California Pizza Kitchen

2.10.1 California Pizza Kitchen Details

2.10.2 California Pizza Kitchen Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 California Pizza Kitchen SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 California Pizza Kitchen Product and Services

2.10.5 California Pizza Kitchen Frozen Meal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 FRoSTA

2.11.1 FRoSTA Details

2.11.2 FRoSTA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 FRoSTA SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 FRoSTA Product and Services

2.11.5 FRoSTA Frozen Meal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Frozen Meal Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Frozen Meal Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Frozen Meal Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Frozen Meal Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Frozen Meal Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Frozen Meal Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Frozen Meal Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Frozen Meal Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Frozen Meal Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Frozen Meal Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Frozen Meal Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Frozen Meal Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Frozen Meal by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Frozen Meal Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Frozen Meal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Frozen Meal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Frozen Meal Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Vegetarian Meals Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Chicken Meals Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Beef Meals Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Frozen Meal Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Frozen Meal Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Frozen Meal Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Food Chain Services Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Department Store Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Frozen Meal Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Frozen Meal Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Frozen Meal Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Frozen Meal Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Frozen Meal Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Frozen Meal Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Frozen Meal Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Frozen Meal Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Frozen Meal Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Frozen Meal by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Frozen Meal Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Global Market Frozen Meal Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions 2015-2025

Table 5. General Mills Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 6. General Mills Frozen Meal Major Business

Table 7. General Mills Frozen Meal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 8. General Mills SWOT Analysis

Table 9. General Mills Frozen Meal Product and Solutions

Table 10. General Mills Frozen Meal Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 11. Atkins Nutritionals Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 12. Atkins Nutritionals Frozen Meal Major Business

Table 13. Atkins Nutritionals Frozen Meal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 14. Atkins Nutritionals SWOT Analysis

Table 15. Atkins Nutritionals Frozen Meal Product and Solutions

Table 16. Atkins Nutritionals Frozen Meal Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 17. Dr.Oetker Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 18. Dr.Oetker Frozen Meal Major Business

Table 19. Dr.Oetker Frozen Meal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 20. Dr.Oetker SWOT Analysis

Table 21. Dr.Oetker Frozen Meal Product and Solutions

Table 22. Dr.Oetker Frozen Meal Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 23. Nestle Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 24. Nestle Frozen Meal Major Business

Table 25. Nestle Frozen Meal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 26. Nestle SWOT Analysis

Table 27. Nestle Frozen Meal Product and Solutions

Table 28. Nestle Frozen Meal Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 29. Conagra Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 30. Conagra Frozen Meal Major Business

Table 31. Conagra Frozen Meal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 32. Conagra SWOT Analysis

Table 33. Conagra Frozen Meal Product and Solutions

Table 34. Conagra Frozen Meal Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 35. McCain Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 36. McCain Frozen Meal Major Business

Table 37. McCain Frozen Meal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 38. McCain SWOT Analysis

Table 39. McCain Frozen Meal Product and Solutions

Table 40. McCain Frozen Meal Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 41. H.J. Heinz Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 42. H.J. Heinz Frozen Meal Major Business

Table 43. H.J. Heinz Frozen Meal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 44. H.J. Heinz SWOT Analysis

Table 45. H.J. Heinz Frozen Meal Product and Solutions

Table 46. H.J. Heinz Frozen Meal Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 47. Connies Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 48. Connies Frozen Meal Major Business

Table 49. Connies Frozen Meal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 50. Connies SWOT Analysis

Table 51. Connies Frozen Meal Product and Solutions

Table 52. Connies Frozen Meal Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 53. Daiya Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 54. Daiya Frozen Meal Major Business

Table 55. Daiya Frozen Meal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 56. Daiya SWOT Analysis

Table 57. Daiya Frozen Meal Product and Solutions

Table 58. Daiya Frozen Meal Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 59. California Pizza Kitchen Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 60. California Pizza Kitchen Frozen Meal Major Business

Table 61. California Pizza Kitchen Frozen Meal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 62. California Pizza Kitchen SWOT Analysis

….CONTINUED

