Global Sodium Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Overview

The global Sodium Metal market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 357 million by 2025, from USD 326 million in 2019.

The Sodium Metal market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Sodium Metal market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Sodium Metal market has been segmented into

Below 99.0%

Above 99.0%

By Application, Sodium Metal has been segmented into:

Nuclear Industry

Alloying Industry

Laboratory

Other

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Sodium Metal market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Sodium Metal markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Sodium Metal market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Sodium Metal market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Sodium Metal Market Share Analysis

Sodium Metal competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Sodium Metal sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Sodium Metal sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Sodium Metal are:

Chemours

Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial

China National Salt Industry Corporation

American Elements

MSSA

Shangdong Moris Tech

Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd

Among other players domestic and global, Sodium Metal market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sodium Metal product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sodium Metal, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sodium Metal in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Sodium Metal competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sodium Metal breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Sodium Metal market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sodium Metal sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sodium Metal Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Sodium Metal Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Below 99.0%

1.2.3 Above 99.0%

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Sodium Metal Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Nuclear Industry

1.3.3 Alloying Industry

1.3.4 Laboratory

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Sodium Metal Market

1.4.1 Global Sodium Metal Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Chemours

2.1.1 Chemours Details

2.1.2 Chemours Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Chemours SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Chemours Product and Services

2.1.5 Chemours Sodium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial

2.2.1 Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial Details

2.2.2 Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial Product and Services

2.2.5 Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial Sodium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 China National Salt Industry Corporation

2.3.1 China National Salt Industry Corporation Details

2.3.2 China National Salt Industry Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 China National Salt Industry Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 China National Salt Industry Corporation Product and Services

2.3.5 China National Salt Industry Corporation Sodium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 American Elements

2.4.1 American Elements Details

2.4.2 American Elements Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 American Elements SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 American Elements Product and Services

2.4.5 American Elements Sodium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 MSSA

2.5.1 MSSA Details

2.5.2 MSSA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 MSSA SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 MSSA Product and Services

2.5.5 MSSA Sodium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Shangdong Moris Tech

2.6.1 Shangdong Moris Tech Details

2.6.2 Shangdong Moris Tech Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Shangdong Moris Tech SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Shangdong Moris Tech Product and Services

2.6.5 Shangdong Moris Tech Sodium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd

2.7.1 Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd Details

2.7.2 Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd Product and Services

2.7.5 Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd Sodium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Sodium Metal Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Sodium Metal Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Sodium Metal Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Sodium Metal Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Sodium Metal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Sodium Metal Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sodium Metal Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Sodium Metal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Sodium Metal Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sodium Metal Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Sodium Metal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Sodium Metal Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sodium Metal Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sodium Metal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sodium Metal Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sodium Metal Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Sodium Metal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Sodium Metal Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Sodium Metal Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Sodium Metal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Sodium Metal Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Sodium Metal Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Sodium Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Sodium Metal Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Sodium Metal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Sodium Metal Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Sodium Metal Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Sodium Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Sodium Metal Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Sodium Metal Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Sodium Metal Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Sodium Metal Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Sodium Metal Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Sodium Metal Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Sodium Metal Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Sodium Metal Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Sodium Metal Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Sodium Metal Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Sodium Metal Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Sodium Metal Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Sodium Metal Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Sodium Metal Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Sodium Metal Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Sodium Metal Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Sodium Metal by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Sodium Metal Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

Table 6. Market Drivers

Table 7. Chemours Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 8. Chemours Sodium Metal Major Business

Table 9. Chemours Sodium Metal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 10. Chemours SWOT Analysis

Table 11. Chemours Sodium Metal Product and Services

Table 12. Chemours Sodium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 13. Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 14. Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial Sodium Metal Major Business

Table 15. Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial Sodium Metal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 16. Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial SWOT Analysis

Table 17. Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial Sodium Metal Product and Services

Table 18. Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial Sodium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 19. China National Salt Industry Corporation Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 20. China National Salt Industry Corporation Sodium Metal Major Business

Table 21. China National Salt Industry Corporation Sodium Metal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 22. China National Salt Industry Corporation SWOT Analysis

Table 23. China National Salt Industry Corporation Sodium Metal Product and Services

Table 24. China National Salt Industry Corporation Sodium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 25. American Elements Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 26. American Elements Sodium Metal Major Business

Table 27. American Elements Sodium Metal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 28. American Elements SWOT Analysis

Table 29. American Elements Sodium Metal Product and Services

Table 30. American Elements Sodium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 31. MSSA Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 32. MSSA Sodium Metal Major Business

Table 33. MSSA Sodium Metal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 34. MSSA SWOT Analysis

Table 35. MSSA Sodium Metal Product and Services

Table 36. MSSA Sodium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 37. Shangdong Moris Tech Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 38. Shangdong Moris Tech Sodium Metal Major Business

Table 39. Shangdong Moris Tech Sodium Metal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 40. Shangdong Moris Tech SWOT Analysis

Table 41. Shangdong Moris Tech Sodium Metal Product and Services

Table 42. Shangdong Moris Tech Sodium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 43. Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 44. Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd Sodium Metal Major Business

Table 45. Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd Sodium Metal Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 46. Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd SWOT Analysis

Table 47. Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd Sodium Metal Product and Services

Table 48. Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd Sodium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 49. Global Sodium Metal Sales by Manufacturer (2018-2019) (K MT)

Table 50. Global Sodium Metal Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2019) (USD Million)

Table 51. Global Sodium Metal Sales by Regions (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 52. Global Sodium Metal Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 53. Global Sodium Metal Revenue by Regions (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 54. North America Sodium Metal Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 55. North America Sodium Metal Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 56. North America Sodium Metal Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 57. North America Sodium Metal Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 58. Europe Sodium Metal Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 59. Europe Sodium Metal Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 60. Europe Sodium Metal Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 61. Asia-Pacific Sodium Metal Sales by Regions (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 62. Asia-Pacific Sodium Metal Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 63. Asia-Pacific Sodium Metal Revenue by Regions (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 64. South America Sodium Metal Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 65. South America Sodium Metal Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 66. South America Sodium Metal Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 67. South America Sodium Metal Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 68. Middle East & Africa Sodium Metal Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 69. Middle East & Africa Sodium Metal Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 70. Middle East & Africa Sodium Metal Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 71. Middle East & Africa Sodium Metal Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 72. Global Sodium Metal Sales by Type (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 73. Global Sodium Metal Sales Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 74. Global Sodium Metal Revenue by Type (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 75. Global Sodium Metal Revenue Share by Type (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

