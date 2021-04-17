Global Agricultural UAV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Market Overview

The global Agricultural UAV market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Agricultural UAV market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Agricultural UAV market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Agricultural UAV market has been segmented into

Fixed-wing agricultural UAV

Multi-rotor agricultural UAV

Hybrid agricultural UAV

By Application, Agricultural UAV has been segmented into:

Field Mapping

VRA

Crop Spraying

Crop Scouting

Livestock

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Agricultural UAV market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Agricultural UAV markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Agricultural UAV market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Agricultural UAV market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Agricultural UAV Market Share Analysis

Agricultural UAV competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Agricultural UAV sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Agricultural UAV sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Agricultural UAV are:

AeroVironment

DJI

AgEagle Aerial Systems

Trimble Navigation Ltd

Delair-Tech

PrecisionHawk

Parrot Drones

Among other players domestic and global, Agricultural UAV market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Agricultural UAV product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Agricultural UAV, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Agricultural UAV in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Agricultural UAV competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Agricultural UAV breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Agricultural UAV market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agricultural UAV sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Agricultural UAV Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Agricultural UAV Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Fixed-wing agricultural UAV

1.2.3 Multi-rotor agricultural UAV

1.2.4 Hybrid agricultural UAV

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Agricultural UAV Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Field Mapping

1.3.3 VRA

1.3.4 Crop Spraying

1.3.5 Crop Scouting

1.3.6 Livestock

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Overview of Global

…continued

