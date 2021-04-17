Polymer Matrix Composite, Polymer-Ceramic Matrix Composite, Metal Matrix Composite, By Application, By Region, Ballistic Composites Market Size And Segment Forecasts, 2018 – 2025

The global ballistic composites market size was valued at USD 1,205.7 Million in 2016. Growing demand for innovative gadgets is slated to drive growth. High costs associated with ballistic protection equipment are expected to hinder the growth over the forecast period.

The global ballistic protection market is expected to witness sustainable growth over the forecast period on account of growing external as well as internal security threats due to conflicts between countries along with increasing warfare situations. Increasing concerns towards improving soldier’s survivability are expected to have a positive influence on product growth.

Increasing defense expenditure on account of growing regional economies along with increasing competition between countries to showcase their power is also expected to fuel the market growth. The increasing need for newer gadgets and devices on account of continuous technological advancement is also projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The high cost associated with ballistic protection equipment is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. High gear weight, affecting soldier’s mobility negatively is also projected to restrain the industry growth. Increasing usage of improved raw materials to reduce ballistic protection equipment weight is expected to create new opportunities in the market.

Efforts and expenditure for developing effective raw materials to improve product performance are anticipated to play a key role. Rising focus to improve soldier’s survivability is likely to play a key role. Growing defense expenditure along with rising competition between regional economies to showcase their defense capability is also expected to fuel the industry growth.

Increasing usage of improved raw materials to reduce ballistic protection equipment weight is expected to create new opportunities. Key participants have focused on developing lightweight materials to counter the challenges thus driving product development.

Product Insights

Polymer matrix composite was the most dominant form and accounted for over USD 619.0 million of global revenue in 2016. Features like low weight, high friction, and temperature resistance properties make polymer the extensively used product. PMC is employed in applications such as protective garments, helmets, and body vests.

PMCs are widely used due to their low cost and simple fabrication methods. Most of the car manufacturers have executed investigations to insert natural fiber polymer composites in their products. PMCs, on being exposed to heat, expand a little instead of getting melted.

Due to favorable properties, polymer matrix composites are slated to be the largest segment, by value as well as volume. The advantageous properties offered by polymer matrix composites account for their significant share in the ballistic composites market.

Application Insights

The vehicle armor application led the market and accounted for the largest share in terms of value and volume, both for the year 2015. Vehicle armor is equipped with ballistic composites to ensure high-level protection against ballistic impacts and to provide high protection to the lives of military personnel in these vehicles. Owing to the high level of safety provided using these materials, it is widely utilized for the vehicle armor application

The armor segment has seen rapid growth and is expected to witness the same over the forecast period as well. Vehicle armor, amongst others, has accounted for the largest share. Soldiers and security personnel are in constant need of easy mobility while wearing protective vests, coupled with intensive protection. Commercial and industrial building constructions are likely to induce these composites in the buildings to secure them from minor threats.

Helmets & Face Protection segment is likely to experience stable growth with concerned companies brainstorming on new product developments to protect various intensities of threat. The segment is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Application Insights in Others segment is inclusive of automobile industries, shafts and hulls of marine vehicles and ships, components of rockets and aeronautical equipment, communication antennae, and protective airbags.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest share in 2015. North America is slated to register a 6.9% growth rate from 2016 to 2025. Veteran players of this industry are steering the market pace. The increased amount of expenditure by the military industry on the maintenance of security and stringent regulations by the U.S. government prioritizing the safety of the defense forces is another reason behind the rapid growth in North America.

Several military programs such as the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), Armored Multipurpose Vehicle (AMPV) put forth by the U.S. government are likely to trigger the demand in the defense sector in North America.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the next nine years. Developing countries in the region are eventually focusing on high-end combat solutions and new technology development with the rising awareness of the life of deployed soldiers and vehicles.

Ballistic Composites Market Share Insights

The industry is highly consolidated with the top four companies accounting for a large demand. Polymer Matrix Composite is anticipated to emerge as a key segment owing to product development and increasing research and development expenditure.

Major industry participants focus on mergers & acquisitions to expand the end-user product offering in different markets. Companies such as Honeywell International, DuPont, DSM, MKU, and Teijin are some of the leading companies offering a variety of protection equipment. Other notable players in the industry include BAE Systems, Gurit, Gaffco ballistics, etc.

Segments Covered in the report

This report forecasts volume & revenue growth and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2025. For this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global ballistic composites market based on product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC) Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Metal Matrix Composite (MMC)

Application Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025 ) Armor Helmets & Face Protection Other

Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2014 – 2025) North America U.S Europe Germany UK France RoE Asia Pacific China Japan India The Middle East and Africa Central & South America



