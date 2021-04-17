Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Market Overview

The global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2799.8 million by 2025, from USD 1998.8 million in 2019.

The Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market has been segmented into

Low Pressure Lamp System

Low Pressure High Strength Lamp System

Medium Pressure Lamp System

By Application, Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment has been segmented into:

Water Treatment

Air Treatment

Surface Disinfection

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Share Analysis

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment are:

Aquionics

Enaqua

Evoqua Water Technologies

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Advanced UV

First Light Technologies

American Ultraviolet

Xenex Disinfection Services

Greenway Water Technologies

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Severn Trent Services

Xylem

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Trojan Technologies

Among other players domestic and global, Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLECONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Low Pressure Lamp System

1.2.3 Low Pressure High Strength Lamp System

1.2.4 Medium Pressure Lamp System

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Water Treatment

1.3.3 Air Treatment

1.3.4 Surface Disinfection

1.4 Overview of Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market

1.4.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Aquionics

2.1.1 Aquionics Details

2.1.2 Aquionics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Aquionics SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Aquionics Product and Services

2.1.5 Aquionics Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Enaqua

2.2.1 Enaqua Details

2.2.2 Enaqua Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Enaqua SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Enaqua Product and Services

2.2.5 Enaqua Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Evoqua Water Technologies

2.3.1 Evoqua Water Technologies Details

2.3.2 Evoqua Water Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Evoqua Water Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Evoqua Water Technologies Product and Services

2.3.5 Evoqua Water Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

2.4.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Details

2.4.2 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Product and Services

2.4.5 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Advanced UV

2.5.1 Advanced UV Details

2.5.2 Advanced UV Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Advanced UV SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Advanced UV Product and Services

2.5.5 Advanced UV Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 First Light Technologies

2.6.1 First Light Technologies Details

2.6.2 First Light Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 First Light Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 First Light Technologies Product and Services

2.6.5 First Light Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 American Ultraviolet

2.7.1 American Ultraviolet Details

2.7.2 American Ultraviolet Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 American Ultraviolet SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 American Ultraviolet Product and Services

2.7.5 American Ultraviolet Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Xenex Disinfection Services

2.8.1 Xenex Disinfection Services Details

2.8.2 Xenex Disinfection Services Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Xenex Disinfection Services SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Xenex Disinfection Services Product and Services

2.8.5 Xenex Disinfection Services Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Greenway Water Technologies

2.9.1 Greenway Water Technologies Details

2.9.2 Greenway Water Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Greenway Water Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Greenway Water Technologies Product and Services

2.9.5 Greenway Water Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V

2.10.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V Details

2.10.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V Product and Services

2.10.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Severn Trent Services

2.11.1 Severn Trent Services Details

2.11.2 Severn Trent Services Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Severn Trent Services SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Severn Trent Services Product and Services

2.11.5 Severn Trent Services Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Xylem

2.12.1 Xylem Details

2.12.2 Xylem Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Xylem SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Xylem Product and Services

2.12.5 Xylem Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Calgon Carbon Corporation

2.13.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Details

2.13.2 Calgon Carbon Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Calgon Carbon Corporation Product and Services

2.13.5 Calgon Carbon Corporation Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Trojan Technologies

2.14.1 Trojan Technologies Details

2.14.2 Trojan Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Trojan Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Trojan Technologies Product and Services

2.14.5 Trojan Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

Table 6. Market Drivers

Table 7. Aquionics Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 8. Aquionics Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Major Business

Table 9. Aquionics Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 10. Aquionics SWOT Analysis

Table 11. Aquionics Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product and Services

Table 12. Aquionics Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 13. Enaqua Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 14. Enaqua Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Major Business

Table 15. Enaqua Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 16. Enaqua SWOT Analysis

Table 17. Enaqua Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product and Services

Table 18. Enaqua Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 19. Evoqua Water Technologies Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 20. Evoqua Water Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Major Business

Table 21. Evoqua Water Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 22. Evoqua Water Technologies SWOT Analysis

Table 23. Evoqua Water Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product and Services

Table 24. Evoqua Water Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 25. Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 26. Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Major Business

Table 27. Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 28. Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation SWOT Analysis

Table 29. Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product and Services

Table 30. Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 31. Advanced UV Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 32. Advanced UV Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Major Business

Table 33. Advanced UV Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 34. Advanced UV SWOT Analysis

Table 35. Advanced UV Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product and Services

Table 36. Advanced UV Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 37. First Light Technologies Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 38. First Light Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Major Business

Table 39. First Light Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 40. First Light Technologies SWOT Analysis

Table 41. First Light Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product and Services

Table 42. First Light Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 43. American Ultraviolet Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 44. American Ultraviolet Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Major Business

Table 45. American Ultraviolet Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 46. American Ultraviolet SWOT Analysis

Table 47. American Ultraviolet Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product and Services

Table 48. American Ultraviolet Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 49. Xenex Disinfection Services Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 50. Xenex Disinfection Services Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Major Business

Table 51. Xenex Disinfection Services Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 52. Xenex Disinfection Services SWOT Analysis

Table 53. Xenex Disinfection Services Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product and Services

Table 54. Xenex Disinfection Services Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 55. Greenway Water Technologies Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 56. Greenway Water Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Major Business

Table 57. Greenway Water Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 58. Greenway Water Technologies SWOT Analysis

Table 59. Greenway Water Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product and Services

Table 60. Greenway Water Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 61. Koninklijke Philips N.V Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 62. Koninklijke Philips N.V Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Major Business

Table 63. Koninklijke Philips N.V Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 64. Koninklijke Philips N.V SWOT Analysis

Table 65. Koninklijke Philips N.V Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product and Services

Table 66. Koninklijke Philips N.V Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 67. Severn Trent Services Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 68. Severn Trent Services Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Major Business

Table 69. Severn Trent Services Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 70. Severn Trent Services SWOT Analysis

Table 71. Severn Trent Services Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product and Services

Table 72. Severn Trent Services Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 73. Xylem Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 74. Xylem Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Major Business

Table 75. Xylem Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 76. Xylem SWOT Analysis

Table 77. Xylem Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product and Services

Table 78. Xylem Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 79. Calgon Carbon Corporation Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 80. Calgon Carbon Corporation Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Major Business

Table 81. Calgon Carbon Corporation Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 82. Calgon Carbon Corporation SWOT Analysis

Table 83. Calgon Carbon Corporation Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product and Services

Table 84. Calgon Carbon Corporation Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 85. Trojan Technologies Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 86. Trojan Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Major Business

Table 87. Trojan Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 88. Trojan Technologies SWOT Analysis

Table 89. Trojan Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product and Services

Table 90. Trojan Technologies Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 91. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2018-2019) (K Units)

Table 92. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2019) (USD Million)

Table 93. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Regions (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 94. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 95. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Regions (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 96. North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 97. North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 98. North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 99. North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 100. Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 101. Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 102. Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 103. Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Regions (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 104. Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 105. Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Regions (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 106. South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 107. South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 108. South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 109. South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 110. Middle East & Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 111. Middle East & Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 112. Middle East & Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 113. Middle East & Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 114. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 115. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 116. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 117. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 118. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 119. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 120. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 121. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Share Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

Table 122. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 123. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 124. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 125. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 126. Direct Channel Pros & Cons

Table 127. Indirect Channel Pros & Cons

Table 128. Distributors/Traders/ Dealers List

List of Figures

Figure 1. Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Picture

Figure 2. Global Sales Market Share of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Type in 2019

Figure 3. Low Pressure Lamp System Picture

Figure 4. Low Pressure High Strength Lamp System Picture

Figure 5. Medium Pressure Lamp System Picture

Figure 6. Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Market Share by Application in 2018

Figure 7. Water Treatment Picture

Figure 8. Air Treatment Picture

Figure 9. Surface Disinfection Picture

Figure 10. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025) (USD Million)

Figure 11. United States Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 12. Canada Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 13. Mexico Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 14. Germany Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 15. France Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 16. UK Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 17. Russia Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 18. Italy Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 19. China Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 20. Japan Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 21. Korea Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 22. India Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 23. Southeast Asia Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 24. Australia Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025) (USD Million)

Figure 25. Brazil Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 26. Egypt Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 27. Saudi Arabia Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 28. South Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 29. Turkey Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 30. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturer in 2019

Figure 31. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturer in 2019

Figure 32. Top 3 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Manufacturer (Revenue) Market Share in 2019

Figure 33. Top 6 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Manufacturer (Revenue) Market Share in 2019

Figure 34. Key Manufacturer Market Share Trend

Figure 35. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 36. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 37. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Figure 38. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2018

Figure 39. North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 40. Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 41. Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 42. South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 43. Middle East & Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 44. North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 45. North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure 46. North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Market Share by Countries in 2018

Figure 47. North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 48. North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2018

Figure 49. United States Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 50. Canada Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 51. Mexico Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 52. Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 53. Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure 54. Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 55. Germany Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 56. UK Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 57. France Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and

