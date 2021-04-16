Global Hitch Lock Market Consumer Needs, Trends and Drivers Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The Hitch Lock Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Master Lock Company LLC (United States),Proven Industries (United States),Connor USA Towing (United States),CURT Manufacturing LLC (United States),Thule (United States),Horizon Global Corporation (United States),Zephyr Lock LLC (United States),Yakima Products Inc (United States),Swagman (Canada),Andersen Hitches (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

The Hitch locks are the locks used to safeguard the trailers or towed automobiles. These locks are designed to stop thieves from stealing the consumer vehicles it even keeps the trailer and receiver hitched together until they are unlocked. These locks restrict anyone from lifting the receiver, and they won’t be able to unhitch the trailer unless the lock is off. Over the past few, due to upsurging heavy vehicle traffic and upsurging automobile developments will ultimately upsurge the demand for hitch locks. However, highly expensive hitch locks might hamper the growth of Hitch Locks.

On September. 5, 2019, The Master Lock Company has unveiled its new family of Grip Tight Plus Circuit Breaker Lockout devices. These devices are designed to take the guesswork out of the circuit breaker lockout which is available in S3821, S3822, and S3823 models. These locking circuits allow employees to reliably lockout an even greater range of circuit breaker applications, including on multi-pole breakers, tie-bar toggle breakers and 480 V molded case or oversized breakers.

Market Trends:

Introduction to Waterproof Hitch Locks which will Increase the Durability of the Locks

Growing Adoption of Highly Secure Electric and Smart Hitching Applications

Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness about Safety and Security of the Automobiles

Upsurging Need for Hitch Locks in Towing Applications

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the Hitch Lock Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Hitch Lock Market

Chapter 05 – Global Hitch Lock Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 –Hitch Lock Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Hitch Lock market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Hitch Lock Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Hitch Lock Market

Chapter 09 – Hitch Lock Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Hitch Lock Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

