Segment Forecasts, Ceramic Paper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, Regional Outlook and Competitive Strategies 2019 To 2025

The global ceramic paper market is expected to grow at significant rate over the forecast period on account of its increasing demand in the aerospace industry. The aerospace industry extensively uses ceramic paper for igniter line protection and heat shielding. Ceramic paper produced from purified washed fibers through special paper making process is a non-woven aluminosilicate based fiber. Ceramic paper is generally 1 or 2mm thick sheet made from refractory fibrous material. Ceramic paper properties such as low thermal conductivity, low heat storage, and thermal shock resistance are anticipated to have a positive impact on its global demand. Increasing ceramic paper demand in the petrochemical industry for insulation is predicted to complement market growth over the next seven years. Moreover, ceramic paper is largely preferred over its substitutes owing to its high thermal efficiency, lightweight and flexible nature. Its potential to substitute other synthetic fibers is expected to further drive ceramic paper market growth in the upcoming years. Growing ceramic paper demand in wrapping for high-temperature pipes or metal casings owing to its fire-resistant characteristic is anticipated to augment the global market over the forecast horizon. Aerospace and thermal insulation industries are the largest ceramic paper consumers on account of its effective insulating protection, shielding, and sealing properties.

Major ceramic paper applications include thermal insulation, aerospace insulation, fire protection, and high-temperature filtration. Insulation accounts for the largest ceramic paper application as a result of its extensive use in lining and gasket for furnaces, oven, kiln, and stove. The fire protection application segment is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period owing to its spark and molten metal protection property. Additionally, rising ceramic paper demand in separation for ceramic and glass melting applications is expected to further strengthen the global market growth. On the basis of end-use industries, the ceramic paper market can be broadly segmented into ceramics, glass, construction, aerospace, petrochemical, and automotive. The construction industry widely uses ceramic paper for making vases, ceramic towel holders, wallpapers, and other decorative articles. Hence, its increasing utility in the construction industry is expected to be a key factor driving the global ceramic paper market over the forecast period. The automotive industry is increasingly using ceramic paper for kiln car deck covering, the aforementioned factor coupled with increasing requirement for thermal and acoustic insulation in passenger cars is expected to complement the global market growth. Other ceramic paper applications include parting plane in refractory linings, electrical insulation, and expansion joints. Since most aluminosilicates (zeolites) utilized for ceramic paper production are sourced through open-pit mines, their availability plays a major role in production costs. Major zeolite producers include China, Korea, Japan, Jordan, Turkey, Slovakia and the U.S. On account of the above stated, ceramic paper manufacturers largely prefer the aforementioned regions for operational establishment owing to easy raw material availability.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of demand on account of rapid industrialization particularly in India, China, and Indonesia. China is a major natural zeolite producer, thus complementing the ceramic paper market in the region. North America is expected to witness rapid growth owing to growing petrochemical industry in the region. The U.S. dominates ceramic paper industry in North America with Mexico expected to register high growth rates. Increasing industrial output resulting in high growth in end-use industries such as construction, glass, and automotive is expected to be a major driving factor for the market in Mexico over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing shale exploration is further anticipated to further strengthen North America’s ceramic paper market growth. In Europe, the ceramic paper market is projected to witness moderate growth over the forecast horizon owing to slower industrialization and economic downturn in the region.

The global ceramic paper market is fragmented with major companies striving for leadership positions through intensive ceramic research and new product development. Key players operating in the ceramic paper market include Unifrax Corporation, Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Shandong Luyang Share Co. Ltd., Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Thermost Thermotech Co. Ltd., Nutec Fibratec, Rath Incorporated, Richview Crafts Co. Ltd., Shenzen Quingxin Packaging Co. Ltd., and Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

