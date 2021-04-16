A COMPREHENSIVE STUDY EXPLORING FUNCTIONAL CARBOHYDRATES MARKET BY WORLD WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS LIKE BENEO GMBH, WACKER CHEMIE AG, CARGILL INCORPORATED, EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

Functional carbohydrates are non-cariogenic, low glycemic and slow digestible carbohydrates, which are used in functional food and beverages as they promotes reduction in the blood level response. These functional carbohydrates play a vital role in enhancing immune system, reducing the risk of diabetes and supporting energy and weight management. These functional carbohydrates are available in syrup and powder form and have various functions such as sweetener, nutritional supplement, whipping agent, stabilizers, firming agent, gelling agent and others. These functional carbohydrates are used as an ingredient or additives in functional food, bakery items, dairy products, cereals, malt beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and others. All these benefits along with their wide applications have driven the growth of the functional carbohydrates market.
The key players profiled in the report include Beneo GmbH, Wacker Chemie AG, Cargill Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Fr?res, Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd., Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co.,Ltd. and Foodchem International Corporation.
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
- Isomalt
- Palatinose
- Cyclodextrin
- Curdlan
By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals/Nutraceutical
Segmentation by Solution:
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Functional Carbohydrates market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Functional Carbohydrates market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.
The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.
