Contactless Smart Card Market to Observe Strong Development by Gemalto, Paragon Group, Morpho, Giesecke & Devrient

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Gemalto (Netherlands),Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),Paragon Group Limited (United Kingdom),Morpho (IDEMIA) (France),Oberthur (France),Giesecke & Devrient (Germany),CardLogix Corporation (United States),Advanced Card Systems (ACS) (Hong Kong),Watchdata Technologies (Singapore),SpringCard (United States)

Definition

Contactless smart cards are pocket-sized cards that contain integrated circuits and can be used for individual identification and authentication by organizations across various sectors. The prospects for growth in this market will be driven by factors like the high convenience of contactless smart cards and the augmented utilization of contactless smart cards by governments to address their rising need for security. The rising need for a tamper-resistant system will be the key driver for the growth of this market. Contactless smart cards with magnetic strips have the capability to store financial information about end-users.

The Global Contactless Smart Card Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Transportation, Contactless Bank Cards, Corporate Identification, Other), Industry Verticals (BASF, Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Education Industry, Others), Technology (RFID (Radio-frequency Identification), NFC, MIFARE, Memory Card), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline), Material (PVC, PET or ABS)

What’s Trending in Market:

The growing use of Contactless Smart Card in Transportation and Eateries

Adoption of Advanced Features and Benefits

Challenges:

Regulatory Standards and Norms Regarding Smart Card Technology

Opportunities:

Continuous Research and Development in Smart Card Technology

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Need For Safety and Security while Digital Transaction or Identification

Increasing Demand for Cashless Secured Payments

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Contactless Smart Card Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Contactless Smart Card Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

