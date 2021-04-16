Competitive Strategies, Gold Potassium Cyanide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, Regional Outlook And Segment Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

The global gold potassium cyanide market is expected to be driven by its increasing application in end-use industries such as electronic equipment and custom jewelry. The growing fashion industry is anticipated to drive jewelry plating demand and in turn, augment the market growth over the forecast period. Consumers’ focus is projected to shift from silver to gold since gold is expected to be a key investment source. Political instability coupled with confidence over bullion reserves is expected to propel the market. Increasing per-capita disposable income in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East coupled high disposable income in mature economies such as North America and Europe is anticipated to fuel gold ornaments demand. This in turn is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Gold potassium cyanide finds its major applications in gold plating catering to watch plating, electroforming, barrel plating, terminal, flexible printed circuits & printed circuit boards, electroplating metals other than electronics industry, and hanging plating. It also finds application in wafer gold plating catering to the flip-chip substrate, bump, semiconductor, diodes, and packaging industry.

Extensive R&D activities in the gold potassium cyanide market have enabled finished metals salt development and finishing & plating baths. Continuously evolving markets and product innovations & inventions are expected to be the key driving factor for the market over the forecast period. Gold potassium cyanide is attained by the anodic gold dissolution in an aqueous compound potassium cyanide solution, followed by entire mixture crystallization. Gold potassium cyanide mixture holds a major share of fine gold in powder form. Gold supply is a mixture of central bank supply, scrap recovery, and mined gold wherein major supply comes from mined gold. Gold is plated from three basic chemistries including neutral, acid, and alkaline cyanide. All the chemistries utilize gold from gold potassium cyanide. Pilot gold plating process which does not consider gold potassium cyanide is expensive and has the limited alloying capability. This is anticipated to obstruct gold potassium market growth and pose challenges to industry participants. High gold cost is expected to hinder the market growth and pose challenges to industry participants over the forecast period. R&D investments in order to introduce new processes for gold potassium cyanide manufacturing and product diversification are anticipated to create new avenues and create immense opportunities for industry participants over the forecast period. The latest gold recovering method from gold potassium cyanide is converting the gold cyanide ion to metallic gold after which retrieved gold is converted back to gold potassium cyanide.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness high market growth owing to the growing electronics & electrical industry in emerging economies such as China and India. Japan has been witnessing stable electronics industry growth due to new technological inventions and emerging product innovations in the electronics & electrical industry. This is anticipated to positively impact demand and in turn, augment gold potassium cyanide market growth in the region over the forecast period. Rising disposable income is projected to positively impact the market growth in Asia Pacific. The growing fashion industry and high disposable income is expected to propel jewelry demand over the forecast period. This in turn is expected to drive the market growth in mature economies such as North America and Europe. Changing lifestyle, tastes, and preferences of consumers is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market in the regions. Key players operating in the global gold potassium cyanide market include Sreenivasa Industries, Prominex Precious Mineral Resources, Bangalore Refinery Private Limited, and GFS Chemicals. Other players operating in the market include Barrick Gold Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, ItalpreziosiS.p.A, Newmont Mining Corporation, Tanaka Precious Metals, and Valcambi.

