Global Photovoltaic pump Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Photovoltaic pump market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 829.7 million by 2025, from USD 663.4 million in 2019.

The Photovoltaic pump market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Photovoltaic pump market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Photovoltaic pump market has been segmented into DC Surface Suction, AC Submersible, DC Submersible, AC Floating, etc.

By Application, Photovoltaic pump has been segmented into Living Water, Agrirculture, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Photovoltaic pump market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Photovoltaic pump markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Photovoltaic pump market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Photovoltaic pump market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Photovoltaic pump markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Photovoltaic pump Market Share Analysis

Photovoltaic pump competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Photovoltaic pump sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Photovoltaic pump sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Photovoltaic pump are: LORENTZ, USL, Mono Pumps, Grundfos, Bright Solar, CRI Group, SAJ, Tata Power, Shakti Solar, Advanced Power, Solartech, Chinalight Solar, MNE, Komaes Solar, CEEG, Evergreen Group, Quoncion Solar, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Photovoltaic pump market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Photovoltaic pump product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Photovoltaic pump, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Photovoltaic pump in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Photovoltaic pump competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Photovoltaic pump breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Photovoltaic pump market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Photovoltaic pump sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Photovoltaic pump Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Photovoltaic pump Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 DC Surface Suction

1.2.3 AC Submersible

1.2.4 DC Submersible

1.2.5 AC Floating

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Photovoltaic pump Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Living Water

1.3.3 Agrirculture

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Photovoltaic pump Market

1.4.1 Global Photovoltaic pump Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 LORENTZ

2.1.1 LORENTZ Details

2.1.2 LORENTZ Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 LORENTZ SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 LORENTZ Product and Services

2.1.5 LORENTZ Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 USL

2.2.1 USL Details

2.2.2 USL Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 USL SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 USL Product and Services

2.2.5 USL Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Mono Pumps

2.3.1 Mono Pumps Details

2.3.2 Mono Pumps Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Mono Pumps SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Mono Pumps Product and Services

2.3.5 Mono Pumps Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Grundfos

2.4.1 Grundfos Details

2.4.2 Grundfos Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Grundfos SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Grundfos Product and Services

2.4.5 Grundfos Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Bright Solar

2.5.1 Bright Solar Details

2.5.2 Bright Solar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Bright Solar SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Bright Solar Product and Services

2.5.5 Bright Solar Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 CRI Group

2.6.1 CRI Group Details

2.6.2 CRI Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 CRI Group SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 CRI Group Product and Services

2.6.5 CRI Group Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 SAJ

2.7.1 SAJ Details

2.7.2 SAJ Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 SAJ SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 SAJ Product and Services

2.7.5 SAJ Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Tata Power

2.8.1 Tata Power Details

2.8.2 Tata Power Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Tata Power SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Tata Power Product and Services

2.8.5 Tata Power Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Shakti Solar

2.9.1 Shakti Solar Details

2.9.2 Shakti Solar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Shakti Solar SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Shakti Solar Product and Services

2.9.5 Shakti Solar Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Advanced Power

2.10.1 Advanced Power Details

2.10.2 Advanced Power Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Advanced Power SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Advanced Power Product and Services

2.10.5 Advanced Power Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Solartech

2.11.1 Solartech Details

2.11.2 Solartech Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Solartech SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Solartech Product and Services

2.11.5 Solartech Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Chinalight Solar

2.12.1 Chinalight Solar Details

2.12.2 Chinalight Solar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Chinalight Solar SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Chinalight Solar Product and Services

2.12.5 Chinalight Solar Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 MNE

2.13.1 MNE Details

2.13.2 MNE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 MNE SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 MNE Product and Services

2.13.5 MNE Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Komaes Solar

2.14.1 Komaes Solar Details

2.14.2 Komaes Solar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Komaes Solar SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Komaes Solar Product and Services

2.14.5 Komaes Solar Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 CEEG

2.15.1 CEEG Details

2.15.2 CEEG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 CEEG SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 CEEG Product and Services

2.15.5 CEEG Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Evergreen Group

2.16.1 Evergreen Group Details

2.16.2 Evergreen Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Evergreen Group SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Evergreen Group Product and Services

2.16.5 Evergreen Group Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Quoncion Solar

2.17.1 Quoncion Solar Details

2.17.2 Quoncion Solar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Quoncion Solar SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Quoncion Solar Product and Services

2.17.5 Quoncion Solar Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Photovoltaic pump Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Photovoltaic pump Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Photovoltaic pump Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Photovoltaic pump Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Photovoltaic pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Photovoltaic pump Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Photovoltaic pump Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Photovoltaic pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Photovoltaic pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Photovoltaic pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Photovoltaic pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Photovoltaic pump Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Photovoltaic pump Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Photovoltaic pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Photovoltaic pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Photovoltaic pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

