Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Cosmetic Raw Materials market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 28610 million by 2025, from USD 25030 million in 2019.

The Cosmetic Raw Materials market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Cosmetic Raw Materials market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Cosmetic Raw Materials market has been segmented into Active Ingredients, Aesthetic Materials, Surfactants And Solvents, Synthetic, Natural, etc.

By Application, Cosmetic Raw Materials has been segmented into Skin Care, Makeup, Perfume, Sunscreen, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Cosmetic Raw Materials market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Cosmetic Raw Materials markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Cosmetic Raw Materials market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Cosmetic Raw Materials market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Cosmetic Raw Materials markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Share Analysis

Cosmetic Raw Materials competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Cosmetic Raw Materials sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Cosmetic Raw Materials sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Cosmetic Raw Materials are: BASF, AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, Evonik, Nippon Seiki, Givaudan, Lonza, International Flavors & Fragrances, Firmenich, Solvay, Symrise, Innospecinc, Croda, DSM, Kao, Eastman, Lubrizol, Stepan, Ashland, AAK Personal Care, Zhejiang Zanyu, Seppic, Tinci Materials, Follower’s Song, Shanghai Delta Industry, Galaxy Surfactants, Guangzhou Startec, Jarchem, Guangzhou DX Chemical, Clariant, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Cosmetic Raw Materials market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cosmetic Raw Materials product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cosmetic Raw Materials, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cosmetic Raw Materials in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Cosmetic Raw Materials competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cosmetic Raw Materials breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Cosmetic Raw Materials market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cosmetic Raw Materials sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cosmetic Raw Materials Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Active Ingredients

1.2.3 Aesthetic Materials

1.2.4 Surfactants And Solvents

1.2.5 Synthetic

1.2.6 Natural

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Skin Care

1.3.3 Makeup

1.3.4 Perfume

1.3.5 Sunscreen

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Market

1.4.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF

2.1.1 BASF Details

2.1.2 BASF Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 BASF SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 BASF Product and Services

2.1.5 BASF Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 AkzoNobel

2.2.1 AkzoNobel Details

2.2.2 AkzoNobel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 AkzoNobel SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 AkzoNobel Product and Services

2.2.5 AkzoNobel Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 DowDuPont

2.3.1 DowDuPont Details

2.3.2 DowDuPont Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 DowDuPont SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 DowDuPont Product and Services

2.3.5 DowDuPont Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Evonik

2.4.1 Evonik Details

2.4.2 Evonik Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Evonik SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Evonik Product and Services

2.4.5 Evonik Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Nippon Seiki

2.5.1 Nippon Seiki Details

2.5.2 Nippon Seiki Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Nippon Seiki SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Nippon Seiki Product and Services

2.5.5 Nippon Seiki Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Givaudan

2.6.1 Givaudan Details

2.6.2 Givaudan Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Givaudan SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Givaudan Product and Services

2.6.5 Givaudan Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Lonza

2.7.1 Lonza Details

2.7.2 Lonza Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Lonza SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Lonza Product and Services

2.7.5 Lonza Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 International Flavors & Fragrances

2.8.1 International Flavors & Fragrances Details

2.8.2 International Flavors & Fragrances Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 International Flavors & Fragrances SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 International Flavors & Fragrances Product and Services

2.8.5 International Flavors & Fragrances Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Firmenich

2.9.1 Firmenich Details

2.9.2 Firmenich Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Firmenich SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Firmenich Product and Services

2.9.5 Firmenich Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Solvay

2.10.1 Solvay Details

2.10.2 Solvay Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Solvay SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Solvay Product and Services

2.10.5 Solvay Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Symrise

2.11.1 Symrise Details

2.11.2 Symrise Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Symrise SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Symrise Product and Services

2.11.5 Symrise Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Innospecinc

2.12.1 Innospecinc Details

2.12.2 Innospecinc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Innospecinc SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Innospecinc Product and Services

2.12.5 Innospecinc Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Croda

2.13.1 Croda Details

2.13.2 Croda Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Croda SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Croda Product and Services

2.13.5 Croda Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 DSM

2.14.1 DSM Details

2.14.2 DSM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 DSM SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 DSM Product and Services

2.14.5 DSM Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Kao

2.15.1 Kao Details

2.15.2 Kao Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Kao SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Kao Product and Services

2.15.5 Kao Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Eastman

2.16.1 Eastman Details

2.16.2 Eastman Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Eastman SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Eastman Product and Services

2.16.5 Eastman Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Lubrizol

2.17.1 Lubrizol Details

2.17.2 Lubrizol Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Lubrizol SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Lubrizol Product and Services

2.17.5 Lubrizol Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Stepan

2.18.1 Stepan Details

2.18.2 Stepan Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Stepan SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Stepan Product and Services

2.18.5 Stepan Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Ashland

2.19.1 Ashland Details

2.19.2 Ashland Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Ashland SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Ashland Product and Services

2.19.5 Ashland Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 AAK Personal Care

2.20.1 AAK Personal Care Details

2.20.2 AAK Personal Care Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 AAK Personal Care SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 AAK Personal Care Product and Services

2.20.5 AAK Personal Care Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Zhejiang Zanyu

2.21.1 Zhejiang Zanyu Details

2.21.2 Zhejiang Zanyu Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Zhejiang Zanyu SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Zhejiang Zanyu Product and Services

2.21.5 Zhejiang Zanyu Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Seppic

2.22.1 Seppic Details

2.22.2 Seppic Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 Seppic SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 Seppic Product and Services

2.22.5 Seppic Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Tinci Materials

2.23.1 Tinci Materials Details

2.23.2 Tinci Materials Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.23.3 Tinci Materials SWOT Analysis

2.23.4 Tinci Materials Product and Services

2.23.5 Tinci Materials Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Follower’s Song

2.24.1 Follower’s Song Details

2.24.2 Follower’s Song Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.24.3 Follower’s Song SWOT Analysis

2.24.4 Follower’s Song Product and Services

2.24.5 Follower’s Song Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Shanghai Delta Industry

2.25.1 Shanghai Delta Industry Details

2.25.2 Shanghai Delta Industry Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.25.3 Shanghai Delta Industry SWOT Analysis

2.25.4 Shanghai Delta Industry Product and Services

2.25.5 Shanghai Delta Industry Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.26 Galaxy Surfactants

2.26.1 Galaxy Surfactants Details

2.26.2 Galaxy Surfactants Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.26.3 Galaxy Surfactants SWOT Analysis

2.26.4 Galaxy Surfactants Product and Services

2.26.5 Galaxy Surfactants Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.27 Guangzhou Startec

2.27.1 Guangzhou Startec Details

2.27.2 Guangzhou Startec Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.27.3 Guangzhou Startec SWOT Analysis

2.27.4 Guangzhou Startec Product and Services

2.27.5 Guangzhou Startec Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.28 Jarchem

2.28.1 Jarchem Details

2.28.2 Jarchem Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.28.3 Jarchem SWOT Analysis

2.28.4 Jarchem Product and Services

2.28.5 Jarchem Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.29 Guangzhou DX Chemical

2.29.1 Guangzhou DX Chemical Details

2.29.2 Guangzhou DX Chemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.29.3 Guangzhou DX Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.29.4 Guangzhou DX Chemical Product and Services

2.29.5 Guangzhou DX Chemical Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.30 Clariant

2.30.1 Clariant Details

2.30.2 Clariant Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.30.3 Clariant SWOT Analysis

2.30.4 Clariant Product and Services

2.30.5 Clariant Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Cosmetic Raw Materials Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Cosmetic Raw Materials Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

