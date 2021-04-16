Global Carbon Black Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Carbon Black market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 17900 million by 2025, from USD 15060 million in 2019.

The Carbon Black market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Carbon Black market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Carbon Black market has been segmented into Thermal Black, Furnace Black, etc.

By Application, Carbon Black has been segmented into Tire Rubber, Other Rubber Prouducts, Non-Tire Rubber, Ink and Coating, Plastic, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Carbon Black market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Carbon Black markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Carbon Black market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Carbon Black market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Carbon Black markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Carbon Black Market Share Analysis

Carbon Black competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Carbon Black sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Carbon Black sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Carbon Black are: Aditya Birla, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Black Cat Carbon Black, Cabot Corporation, Omsk, Orion Engineered Carbonss, Longxing Chemical, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC), Sid Richardson, HUADONG RUBBER MATERIAL, DAGUANGMING GROUP, BAOHUA, JINNENG, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Carbon Black market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Carbon Black product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Carbon Black, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Carbon Black in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Carbon Black competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Carbon Black breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Carbon Black market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Carbon Black sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Black Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Carbon Black Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Thermal Black

1.2.3 Furnace Black

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Carbon Black Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Tire Rubber

1.3.3 Other Rubber Prouducts

1.3.4 Non-Tire Rubber

1.3.5 Ink and Coating

1.3.6 Plastic

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Carbon Black Market

1.4.1 Global Carbon Black Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Aditya Birla

2.1.1 Aditya Birla Details

2.1.2 Aditya Birla Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Aditya Birla SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Aditya Birla Product and Services

2.1.5 Aditya Birla Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Phillips Carbon Black Limited

2.2.1 Phillips Carbon Black Limited Details

2.2.2 Phillips Carbon Black Limited Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Phillips Carbon Black Limited SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Phillips Carbon Black Limited Product and Services

2.2.5 Phillips Carbon Black Limited Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Black Cat Carbon Black

2.3.1 Black Cat Carbon Black Details

2.3.2 Black Cat Carbon Black Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Black Cat Carbon Black SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Black Cat Carbon Black Product and Services

2.3.5 Black Cat Carbon Black Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Cabot Corporation

2.4.1 Cabot Corporation Details

2.4.2 Cabot Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Cabot Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Cabot Corporation Product and Services

2.4.5 Cabot Corporation Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Omsk

2.5.1 Omsk Details

2.5.2 Omsk Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Omsk SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Omsk Product and Services

2.5.5 Omsk Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Orion Engineered Carbonss

2.6.1 Orion Engineered Carbonss Details

2.6.2 Orion Engineered Carbonss Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Orion Engineered Carbonss SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Orion Engineered Carbonss Product and Services

2.6.5 Orion Engineered Carbonss Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Longxing Chemical

2.7.1 Longxing Chemical Details

2.7.2 Longxing Chemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Longxing Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Longxing Chemical Product and Services

2.7.5 Longxing Chemical Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

2.8.1 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Details

2.8.2 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Product and Services

2.8.5 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC)

2.9.1 China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC) Details

2.9.2 China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC) SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC) Product and Services

2.9.5 China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC) Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Sid Richardson

2.10.1 Sid Richardson Details

2.10.2 Sid Richardson Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Sid Richardson SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Sid Richardson Product and Services

2.10.5 Sid Richardson Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 HUADONG RUBBER MATERIAL

2.11.1 HUADONG RUBBER MATERIAL Details

2.11.2 HUADONG RUBBER MATERIAL Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 HUADONG RUBBER MATERIAL SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 HUADONG RUBBER MATERIAL Product and Services

2.11.5 HUADONG RUBBER MATERIAL Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 DAGUANGMING GROUP

2.12.1 DAGUANGMING GROUP Details

2.12.2 DAGUANGMING GROUP Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 DAGUANGMING GROUP SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 DAGUANGMING GROUP Product and Services

2.12.5 DAGUANGMING GROUP Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 BAOHUA

2.13.1 BAOHUA Details

2.13.2 BAOHUA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 BAOHUA SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 BAOHUA Product and Services

2.13.5 BAOHUA Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 JINNENG

2.14.1 JINNENG Details

2.14.2 JINNENG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 JINNENG SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 JINNENG Product and Services

2.14.5 JINNENG Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Carbon Black Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Carbon Black Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Carbon Black Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Carbon Black Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Carbon Black Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Carbon Black Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Carbon Black Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Carbon Black Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Carbon Black Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Carbon Black Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Carbon Black Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Carbon Black Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Carbon Black Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Carbon Black Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Black Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Carbon Black Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Carbon Black Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Carbon Black Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

