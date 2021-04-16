Middle East & Africa Electric Beds Market is expected to bloom by mid-2021 for upcoming years with a CAGR of 11% as exponentially increase comfort

The Middle East and Africa electric bed market is expected to reach US$ 215.63 million in 2027 from US$ 95.65 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027.

According to The Business Market Insights Middle East & Africa Electric Beds Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The growth of the Middle East and Africa electric beds market is attributed to key driving factors such as rising number of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and clinics, and growing number of public–private partnership in healthcare industry. However, the steep prices of electric beds and reduction in the average length of hospital stays by patients are likely to hinder the market growth.

Electric beds are beds, which allow adjusting both the upper and lower body positions and adjusting the height of the bed itself. They may help a variety of medical complaints and exponentially increase comfort. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and diabetes escalate the demand for electric beds.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICAELECTRIC BEDS SEGMENTATION

By Product

Semi-Automatic Electric Bed

Fully-Automatic Electric Bed

By Application

General Bed

Intensive Care Bed

Bariatric Bed

Birthing Bed

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Dentistry

Others

By Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Middle East & Africa Electric Beds Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Middle East & Africa Electric Beds Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Middle East & Africa Electric Beds Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

