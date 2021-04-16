Global Sound Level Meters Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Sound Level Meters market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 92 million by 2025, from USD 81 million in 2019.

The Sound Level Meters market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Sound Level Meters market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Sound Level Meters market has been segmented into Class 1, Class 2, etc.

By Application, Sound Level Meters has been segmented into Factories and Enterprises, Environmental and Protection, Transportation Industry, Scientific Research Field, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Sound Level Meters market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Sound Level Meters markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Sound Level Meters market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Sound Level Meters market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Sound Level Meters markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Sound Level Meters Market Share Analysis

Sound Level Meters competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Sound Level Meters sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Sound Level Meters sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Sound Level Meters are: Brüel & Kjær, Nti Audio AG, Norsonic, Cirrus Research Plc, Casella, 3M, Ono Sokki, SVANTEK, Rion Co.,Ltd, Larson Davis, ACO, Smart Sensor, Pulsar Instruments, Lutron, Hangzhou Aihua, TES, Testo Inc, BSWA Tech, Jiaxing Hongsheng, Hioki, Guangzhou Landtek, CEM, PCE Instruments, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Sound Level Meters market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sound Level Meters product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sound Level Meters, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sound Level Meters in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Sound Level Meters competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sound Level Meters breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Sound Level Meters market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sound Level Meters sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sound Level Meters Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Sound Level Meters Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Class 1

1.2.3 Class 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Sound Level Meters Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Factories and Enterprises

1.3.3 Environmental and Protection

1.3.4 Transportation Industry

1.3.5 Scientific Research Field

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Sound Level Meters Market

1.4.1 Global Sound Level Meters Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Brüel & Kjær

2.1.1 Brüel & Kjær Details

2.1.2 Brüel & Kjær Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Brüel & Kjær SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Brüel & Kjær Product and Services

2.1.5 Brüel & Kjær Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Nti Audio AG

2.2.1 Nti Audio AG Details

2.2.2 Nti Audio AG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Nti Audio AG SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Nti Audio AG Product and Services

2.2.5 Nti Audio AG Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Norsonic

2.3.1 Norsonic Details

2.3.2 Norsonic Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Norsonic SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Norsonic Product and Services

2.3.5 Norsonic Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Cirrus Research Plc

2.4.1 Cirrus Research Plc Details

2.4.2 Cirrus Research Plc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Cirrus Research Plc SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Cirrus Research Plc Product and Services

2.4.5 Cirrus Research Plc Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Casella

2.5.1 Casella Details

2.5.2 Casella Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Casella SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Casella Product and Services

2.5.5 Casella Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 3M

2.6.1 3M Details

2.6.2 3M Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 3M SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 3M Product and Services

2.6.5 3M Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Ono Sokki

2.7.1 Ono Sokki Details

2.7.2 Ono Sokki Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Ono Sokki SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Ono Sokki Product and Services

2.7.5 Ono Sokki Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 SVANTEK

2.8.1 SVANTEK Details

2.8.2 SVANTEK Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 SVANTEK SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 SVANTEK Product and Services

2.8.5 SVANTEK Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Rion Co.,Ltd

2.9.1 Rion Co.,Ltd Details

2.9.2 Rion Co.,Ltd Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Rion Co.,Ltd SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Rion Co.,Ltd Product and Services

2.9.5 Rion Co.,Ltd Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Larson Davis

2.10.1 Larson Davis Details

2.10.2 Larson Davis Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Larson Davis SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Larson Davis Product and Services

2.10.5 Larson Davis Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 ACO

2.11.1 ACO Details

2.11.2 ACO Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 ACO SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 ACO Product and Services

2.11.5 ACO Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Smart Sensor

2.12.1 Smart Sensor Details

2.12.2 Smart Sensor Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Smart Sensor SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Smart Sensor Product and Services

2.12.5 Smart Sensor Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Pulsar Instruments

2.13.1 Pulsar Instruments Details

2.13.2 Pulsar Instruments Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Pulsar Instruments SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Pulsar Instruments Product and Services

2.13.5 Pulsar Instruments Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Lutron

2.14.1 Lutron Details

2.14.2 Lutron Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Lutron SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Lutron Product and Services

2.14.5 Lutron Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Hangzhou Aihua

2.15.1 Hangzhou Aihua Details

2.15.2 Hangzhou Aihua Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Hangzhou Aihua SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Hangzhou Aihua Product and Services

2.15.5 Hangzhou Aihua Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 TES

2.16.1 TES Details

2.16.2 TES Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 TES SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 TES Product and Services

2.16.5 TES Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Testo Inc

2.17.1 Testo Inc Details

2.17.2 Testo Inc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Testo Inc SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Testo Inc Product and Services

2.17.5 Testo Inc Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 BSWA Tech

2.18.1 BSWA Tech Details

2.18.2 BSWA Tech Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 BSWA Tech SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 BSWA Tech Product and Services

2.18.5 BSWA Tech Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Jiaxing Hongsheng

2.19.1 Jiaxing Hongsheng Details

2.19.2 Jiaxing Hongsheng Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Jiaxing Hongsheng SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Jiaxing Hongsheng Product and Services

2.19.5 Jiaxing Hongsheng Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Hioki

2.20.1 Hioki Details

2.20.2 Hioki Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Hioki SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Hioki Product and Services

2.20.5 Hioki Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Guangzhou Landtek

2.21.1 Guangzhou Landtek Details

2.21.2 Guangzhou Landtek Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Guangzhou Landtek SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Guangzhou Landtek Product and Services

2.21.5 Guangzhou Landtek Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 CEM

2.22.1 CEM Details

2.22.2 CEM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 CEM SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 CEM Product and Services

2.22.5 CEM Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 PCE Instruments

2.23.1 PCE Instruments Details

2.23.2 PCE Instruments Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.23.3 PCE Instruments SWOT Analysis

2.23.4 PCE Instruments Product and Services

2.23.5 PCE Instruments Sound Level Meters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Sound Level Meters Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Sound Level Meters Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Sound Level Meters Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Sound Level Meters Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Sound Level Meters Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Sound Level Meters Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sound Level Meters Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Sound Level Meters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Sound Level Meters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Sound Level Meters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Sound Level Meters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Sound Level Meters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Sound Level Meters Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Sound Level Meters Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sound Level Meters Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Sound Level Meters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Sound Level Meters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Sound Level Meters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

