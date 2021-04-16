Global Automotive Steering Systems Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2025

The global Automotive Steering Systems market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 39170 million by 2025, from USD 35370 million in 2019.

The Automotive Steering Systems market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Automotive Steering Systems market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Automotive Steering Systems market has been segmented into EPS, HPS, EHPS, MS, etc.

By Application, Automotive Steering Systems has been segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Automotive Steering Systems market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Automotive Steering Systems markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Automotive Steering Systems market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Automotive Steering Systems market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Automotive Steering Systems markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Steering Systems Market Share Analysis

Automotive Steering Systems competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Automotive Steering Systems sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Automotive Steering Systems sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Automotive Steering Systems are: JTEKT, Mobis, NSK, Bosch, Mando, ZF, Sona Koyo, Thyssenkrupp, Nexteer Automobile, Showa, CAAS, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Automotive Steering Systems market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Steering Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Steering Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Steering Systems in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Steering Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Steering Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Automotive Steering Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Steering Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Steering Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Automotive Steering Systems Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 EPS

1.2.3 HPS

1.2.4 EHPS

1.2.5 MS

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automotive Steering Systems Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Overview of Global Automotive Steering Systems Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Steering Systems Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 JTEKT

2.1.1 JTEKT Details

2.1.2 JTEKT Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 JTEKT SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 JTEKT Product and Services

2.1.5 JTEKT Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Mobis

2.2.1 Mobis Details

2.2.2 Mobis Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Mobis SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Mobis Product and Services

2.2.5 Mobis Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 NSK

2.3.1 NSK Details

2.3.2 NSK Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 NSK SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 NSK Product and Services

2.3.5 NSK Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Bosch

2.4.1 Bosch Details

2.4.2 Bosch Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Bosch SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Bosch Product and Services

2.4.5 Bosch Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Mando

2.5.1 Mando Details

2.5.2 Mando Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Mando SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Mando Product and Services

2.5.5 Mando Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 ZF

2.6.1 ZF Details

2.6.2 ZF Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 ZF SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 ZF Product and Services

2.6.5 ZF Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Sona Koyo

2.7.1 Sona Koyo Details

2.7.2 Sona Koyo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Sona Koyo SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Sona Koyo Product and Services

2.7.5 Sona Koyo Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Thyssenkrupp

2.8.1 Thyssenkrupp Details

2.8.2 Thyssenkrupp Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Thyssenkrupp SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Thyssenkrupp Product and Services

2.8.5 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Nexteer Automobile

2.9.1 Nexteer Automobile Details

2.9.2 Nexteer Automobile Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Nexteer Automobile SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Nexteer Automobile Product and Services

2.9.5 Nexteer Automobile Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Showa

2.10.1 Showa Details

2.10.2 Showa Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Showa SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Showa Product and Services

2.10.5 Showa Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 CAAS

2.11.1 CAAS Details

2.11.2 CAAS Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 CAAS SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 CAAS Product and Services

2.11.5 CAAS Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Automotive Steering Systems Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Steering Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Steering Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Steering Systems Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Steering Systems Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Steering Systems Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steering Systems Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Automotive Steering Systems Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steering Systems Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Automotive Steering Systems Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Automotive Steering Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Automotive Steering Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Automotive Steering Systems Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Automotive Steering Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Automotive Steering Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Automotive Steering Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Automotive Steering Systems Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Automotive Steering Systems Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Automotive Steering Systems Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Automotive Steering Systems Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steering Systems Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Automotive Steering Systems Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steering Systems Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Automotive Steering Systems Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Automotive Steering Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Automotive Steering Systems Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Automotive Steering Systems Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Automotive Steering Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Automotive Steering Systems Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

….….Continued

