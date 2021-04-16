Global Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 181520 million by 2025, from USD 166130 million in 2019.

The Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) market has been segmented into Complete Vehicle, Incomplete Vehicle (Chassis), Semitrailer Tractor, etc.

By Application, Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) has been segmented into Firefighting, Construction, Forestry, Agriculture, Military, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Market Share Analysis

Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) are: Daimler Trucks, Hino, MAN Group, Volvo, Oshkosh, Paccar, Navistar, IVECO, Scania, Isuzu, FAW, JAC, KAMAZ, CAMC, Foton, SINOTRUK, Rosenbauer, Saic-Iveco Hongyan, Shacman, Dongfeng, DAYUN, BeiBen Trucks, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Complete Vehicle

1.2.3 Incomplete Vehicle (Chassis)

1.2.4 Semitrailer Tractor

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Firefighting

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Forestry

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Military

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Market

1.4.1 Global Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Daimler Trucks

2.1.1 Daimler Trucks Details

2.1.2 Daimler Trucks Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Daimler Trucks SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Daimler Trucks Product and Services

2.1.5 Daimler Trucks Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Hino

2.2.1 Hino Details

2.2.2 Hino Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Hino SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Hino Product and Services

2.2.5 Hino Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 MAN Group

2.3.1 MAN Group Details

2.3.2 MAN Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 MAN Group SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 MAN Group Product and Services

2.3.5 MAN Group Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Volvo

2.4.1 Volvo Details

2.4.2 Volvo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Volvo SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Volvo Product and Services

2.4.5 Volvo Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Oshkosh

2.5.1 Oshkosh Details

2.5.2 Oshkosh Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Oshkosh SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Oshkosh Product and Services

2.5.5 Oshkosh Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Paccar

2.6.1 Paccar Details

2.6.2 Paccar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Paccar SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Paccar Product and Services

2.6.5 Paccar Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Navistar

2.7.1 Navistar Details

2.7.2 Navistar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Navistar SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Navistar Product and Services

2.7.5 Navistar Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 IVECO

2.8.1 IVECO Details

2.8.2 IVECO Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 IVECO SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 IVECO Product and Services

2.8.5 IVECO Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Scania

2.9.1 Scania Details

2.9.2 Scania Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Scania SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Scania Product and Services

2.9.5 Scania Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Isuzu

2.10.1 Isuzu Details

2.10.2 Isuzu Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Isuzu SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Isuzu Product and Services

2.10.5 Isuzu Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 FAW

2.11.1 FAW Details

2.11.2 FAW Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 FAW SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 FAW Product and Services

2.11.5 FAW Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 JAC

2.12.1 JAC Details

2.12.2 JAC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 JAC SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 JAC Product and Services

2.12.5 JAC Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 KAMAZ

2.13.1 KAMAZ Details

2.13.2 KAMAZ Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 KAMAZ SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 KAMAZ Product and Services

2.13.5 KAMAZ Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 CAMC

2.14.1 CAMC Details

2.14.2 CAMC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 CAMC SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 CAMC Product and Services

2.14.5 CAMC Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Foton

2.15.1 Foton Details

2.15.2 Foton Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Foton SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Foton Product and Services

2.15.5 Foton Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 SINOTRUK

2.16.1 SINOTRUK Details

2.16.2 SINOTRUK Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 SINOTRUK SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 SINOTRUK Product and Services

2.16.5 SINOTRUK Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Rosenbauer

2.17.1 Rosenbauer Details

2.17.2 Rosenbauer Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Rosenbauer SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Rosenbauer Product and Services

2.17.5 Rosenbauer Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Saic-Iveco Hongyan

2.18.1 Saic-Iveco Hongyan Details

2.18.2 Saic-Iveco Hongyan Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Saic-Iveco Hongyan SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Saic-Iveco Hongyan Product and Services

2.18.5 Saic-Iveco Hongyan Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Shacman

2.19.1 Shacman Details

2.19.2 Shacman Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Shacman SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Shacman Product and Services

2.19.5 Shacman Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Dongfeng

2.20.1 Dongfeng Details

2.20.2 Dongfeng Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Dongfeng SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Dongfeng Product and Services

2.20.5 Dongfeng Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 DAYUN

2.21.1 DAYUN Details

2.21.2 DAYUN Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 DAYUN SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 DAYUN Product and Services

2.21.5 DAYUN Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 BeiBen Trucks

2.22.1 BeiBen Trucks Details

2.22.2 BeiBen Trucks Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 BeiBen Trucks SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 BeiBen Trucks Product and Services

2.22.5 BeiBen Trucks Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Heavy Machinery (Large Trucks) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

