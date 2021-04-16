Global AI-powered Video Analytics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Market Overview

The global AI-powered Video Analytics market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The AI-powered Video Analytics market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

AI-powered Video Analytics market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, AI-powered Video Analytics market has been segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Application, AI-powered Video Analytics has been segmented into:

Retail

Transportation

Infrastructure

Enterprise

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global AI-powered Video Analytics market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level AI-powered Video Analytics markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global AI-powered Video Analytics market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the AI-powered Video Analytics market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and AI-powered Video Analytics Market Share Analysis

AI-powered Video Analytics competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, AI-powered Video Analytics sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the AI-powered Video Analytics sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in AI-powered Video Analytics are:

Agent Vi

IntelliVision

Cisco

IBM

Vintra

Verint

Table of Contents

1 AI-powered Video Analytics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AI-powered Video Analytics

1.2 Classification of AI-powered Video Analytics by Type

1.2.1 Global AI-powered Video Analytics Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global AI-powered Video Analytics Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Software

1.2.5 Service

1.3 Global AI-powered Video Analytics Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global AI-powered Video Analytics Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Infrastructure

1.3.5 Enterprise

1.4 Global AI-powered Video Analytics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global AI-powered Video Analytics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of AI-powered Video Analytics (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) AI-powered Video Analytics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) AI-powered Video Analytics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) AI-powered Video Analytics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) AI-powered Video Analytics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) AI-powered Video Analytics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

…continued

