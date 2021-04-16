Global Transformers Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Transformers market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 26130 million by 2025, from USD 22570 million in 2019.

The Transformers market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Transformers market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Transformers market has been segmented into Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Other, etc.

By Application, Transformers has been segmented into Power Industry, Metallurgy Industry, Petrochemicals Industry, Railways Industry, Urban Construction, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Transformers market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Transformers markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Transformers market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Transformers market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Transformers markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Transformers Market Share Analysis

Transformers competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Transformers sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Transformers sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Transformers are: ABB, SGB-SMIT, GE, TBEA, Sanbian Sci-Tech, SIEMENS, Qingdao Transformer Group, Schneider, JSHP Transformer, TOSHIBA, Hitachi, Sunten Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, Alstom, Efacec, SPX, Daihen, Crompton Greaves, Eaton, Hyosung, Qiantang River Electric, Tianwei Group, Luneng, Hyundai, ZTR, Dachi Electric, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Transformers market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Transformers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Transformers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Transformers in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Transformers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Transformers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Transformers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Transformers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Transformers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Transformers Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Power Transformer

1.2.3 Distribution Transformer

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Transformers Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Power Industry

1.3.3 Metallurgy Industry

1.3.4 Petrochemicals Industry

1.3.5 Railways Industry

1.3.6 Urban Construction

1.4 Overview of Global Transformers Market

1.4.1 Global Transformers Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ABB

2.1.1 ABB Details

2.1.2 ABB Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 ABB SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 ABB Product and Services

2.1.5 ABB Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 SGB-SMIT

2.2.1 SGB-SMIT Details

2.2.2 SGB-SMIT Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 SGB-SMIT SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 SGB-SMIT Product and Services

2.2.5 SGB-SMIT Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 GE

2.3.1 GE Details

2.3.2 GE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 GE SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 GE Product and Services

2.3.5 GE Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 TBEA

2.4.1 TBEA Details

2.4.2 TBEA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 TBEA SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 TBEA Product and Services

2.4.5 TBEA Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Sanbian Sci-Tech

2.5.1 Sanbian Sci-Tech Details

2.5.2 Sanbian Sci-Tech Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Sanbian Sci-Tech SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Sanbian Sci-Tech Product and Services

2.5.5 Sanbian Sci-Tech Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 SIEMENS

2.6.1 SIEMENS Details

2.6.2 SIEMENS Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 SIEMENS SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 SIEMENS Product and Services

2.6.5 SIEMENS Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Qingdao Transformer Group

2.7.1 Qingdao Transformer Group Details

2.7.2 Qingdao Transformer Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Qingdao Transformer Group SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Qingdao Transformer Group Product and Services

2.7.5 Qingdao Transformer Group Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Schneider

2.8.1 Schneider Details

2.8.2 Schneider Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Schneider SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Schneider Product and Services

2.8.5 Schneider Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 JSHP Transformer

2.9.1 JSHP Transformer Details

2.9.2 JSHP Transformer Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 JSHP Transformer SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 JSHP Transformer Product and Services

2.9.5 JSHP Transformer Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 TOSHIBA

2.10.1 TOSHIBA Details

2.10.2 TOSHIBA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 TOSHIBA SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 TOSHIBA Product and Services

2.10.5 TOSHIBA Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Hitachi

2.11.1 Hitachi Details

2.11.2 Hitachi Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Hitachi SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Hitachi Product and Services

2.11.5 Hitachi Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Sunten Electric

2.12.1 Sunten Electric Details

2.12.2 Sunten Electric Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Sunten Electric SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Sunten Electric Product and Services

2.12.5 Sunten Electric Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Mitsubishi Electric

2.13.1 Mitsubishi Electric Details

2.13.2 Mitsubishi Electric Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Mitsubishi Electric SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Mitsubishi Electric Product and Services

2.13.5 Mitsubishi Electric Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Fuji Electric

2.14.1 Fuji Electric Details

2.14.2 Fuji Electric Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Fuji Electric SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Fuji Electric Product and Services

2.14.5 Fuji Electric Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Alstom

2.15.1 Alstom Details

2.15.2 Alstom Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Alstom SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Alstom Product and Services

2.15.5 Alstom Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Efacec

2.16.1 Efacec Details

2.16.2 Efacec Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Efacec SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Efacec Product and Services

2.16.5 Efacec Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 SPX

2.17.1 SPX Details

2.17.2 SPX Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 SPX SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 SPX Product and Services

2.17.5 SPX Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Daihen

2.18.1 Daihen Details

2.18.2 Daihen Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Daihen SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Daihen Product and Services

2.18.5 Daihen Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Crompton Greaves

2.19.1 Crompton Greaves Details

2.19.2 Crompton Greaves Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Crompton Greaves SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Crompton Greaves Product and Services

2.19.5 Crompton Greaves Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Eaton

2.20.1 Eaton Details

2.20.2 Eaton Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Eaton SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Eaton Product and Services

2.20.5 Eaton Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Hyosung

2.21.1 Hyosung Details

2.21.2 Hyosung Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Hyosung SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Hyosung Product and Services

2.21.5 Hyosung Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Qiantang River Electric

2.22.1 Qiantang River Electric Details

2.22.2 Qiantang River Electric Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 Qiantang River Electric SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 Qiantang River Electric Product and Services

2.22.5 Qiantang River Electric Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Tianwei Group

2.23.1 Tianwei Group Details

2.23.2 Tianwei Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.23.3 Tianwei Group SWOT Analysis

2.23.4 Tianwei Group Product and Services

2.23.5 Tianwei Group Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Luneng

2.24.1 Luneng Details

2.24.2 Luneng Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.24.3 Luneng SWOT Analysis

2.24.4 Luneng Product and Services

2.24.5 Luneng Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Hyundai

2.25.1 Hyundai Details

2.25.2 Hyundai Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.25.3 Hyundai SWOT Analysis

2.25.4 Hyundai Product and Services

2.25.5 Hyundai Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.26 ZTR

2.26.1 ZTR Details

2.26.2 ZTR Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.26.3 ZTR SWOT Analysis

2.26.4 ZTR Product and Services

2.26.5 ZTR Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.27 Dachi Electric

2.27.1 Dachi Electric Details

2.27.2 Dachi Electric Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.27.3 Dachi Electric SWOT Analysis

2.27.4 Dachi Electric Product and Services

2.27.5 Dachi Electric Transformers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Transformers Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Transformers Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Transformers Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Transformers Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Transformers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Transformers Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Transformers Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Transformers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Transformers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Transformers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Transformers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Transformers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Transformers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Transformers Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Transformers Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Transformers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Transformers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Transformers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

