Global Road Roller Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Road Roller market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 1.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 3074.3 million by 2025, from USD 2882.1 million in 2019.

The Road Roller market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Road Roller market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Road Roller market has been segmented into Single Drum Vibratory Road Roller, Double Drum Vibratory Road Roller, Tire Road Roller, Others, etc.

By Application, Road Roller has been segmented into Road Construction, Public Engineering, Mining, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Road Roller market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Road Roller markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Road Roller market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Road Roller market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Road Roller markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Road Roller Market Share Analysis

Road Roller competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Road Roller sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Road Roller sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Road Roller are: WIRTGEN, Dynapac, XCMG, Caterpillar, JCB, Bomag, Shantui, Sakai Heavy Industries., Case, Volvo, SINOMACH, DEGONG, Liugong Machinery, Luoyang Lutong, XGMA, Ammann, Jiangsu Junma, Sany, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Road Roller market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Road Roller product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Road Roller, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Road Roller in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Road Roller competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Road Roller breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Road Roller market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Road Roller sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Road Roller Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Road Roller Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Single Drum Vibratory Road Roller

1.2.3 Double Drum Vibratory Road Roller

1.2.4 Tire Road Roller

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Road Roller Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Road Construction

1.3.3 Public Engineering

1.3.4 Mining

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Road Roller Market

1.4.1 Global Road Roller Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 WIRTGEN

2.1.1 WIRTGEN Details

2.1.2 WIRTGEN Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 WIRTGEN SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 WIRTGEN Product and Services

2.1.5 WIRTGEN Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Dynapac

2.2.1 Dynapac Details

2.2.2 Dynapac Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Dynapac SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Dynapac Product and Services

2.2.5 Dynapac Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 XCMG

2.3.1 XCMG Details

2.3.2 XCMG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 XCMG SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 XCMG Product and Services

2.3.5 XCMG Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Caterpillar

2.4.1 Caterpillar Details

2.4.2 Caterpillar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Caterpillar SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Caterpillar Product and Services

2.4.5 Caterpillar Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 JCB

2.5.1 JCB Details

2.5.2 JCB Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 JCB SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 JCB Product and Services

2.5.5 JCB Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Bomag

2.6.1 Bomag Details

2.6.2 Bomag Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Bomag SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Bomag Product and Services

2.6.5 Bomag Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Shantui

2.7.1 Shantui Details

2.7.2 Shantui Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Shantui SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Shantui Product and Services

2.7.5 Shantui Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Sakai Heavy Industries.

2.8.1 Sakai Heavy Industries. Details

2.8.2 Sakai Heavy Industries. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Sakai Heavy Industries. SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Sakai Heavy Industries. Product and Services

2.8.5 Sakai Heavy Industries. Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Case

2.9.1 Case Details

2.9.2 Case Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Case SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Case Product and Services

2.9.5 Case Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Volvo

2.10.1 Volvo Details

2.10.2 Volvo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Volvo SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Volvo Product and Services

2.10.5 Volvo Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 SINOMACH

2.11.1 SINOMACH Details

2.11.2 SINOMACH Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 SINOMACH SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 SINOMACH Product and Services

2.11.5 SINOMACH Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 DEGONG

2.12.1 DEGONG Details

2.12.2 DEGONG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 DEGONG SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 DEGONG Product and Services

2.12.5 DEGONG Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Liugong Machinery

2.13.1 Liugong Machinery Details

2.13.2 Liugong Machinery Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Liugong Machinery SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Liugong Machinery Product and Services

2.13.5 Liugong Machinery Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Luoyang Lutong

2.14.1 Luoyang Lutong Details

2.14.2 Luoyang Lutong Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Luoyang Lutong SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Luoyang Lutong Product and Services

2.14.5 Luoyang Lutong Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 XGMA

2.15.1 XGMA Details

2.15.2 XGMA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 XGMA SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 XGMA Product and Services

2.15.5 XGMA Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Ammann

2.16.1 Ammann Details

2.16.2 Ammann Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Ammann SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Ammann Product and Services

2.16.5 Ammann Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Jiangsu Junma

2.17.1 Jiangsu Junma Details

2.17.2 Jiangsu Junma Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Jiangsu Junma SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Jiangsu Junma Product and Services

2.17.5 Jiangsu Junma Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Sany

2.18.1 Sany Details

2.18.2 Sany Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Sany SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Sany Product and Services

2.18.5 Sany Road Roller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Road Roller Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Road Roller Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Road Roller Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Road Roller Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Road Roller Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Road Roller Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Road Roller Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Road Roller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Road Roller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Road Roller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Road Roller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Road Roller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Road Roller Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Road Roller Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Road Roller Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Road Roller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Road Roller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Road Roller Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

