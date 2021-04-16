Microencapsulated Pesticide Market 2021| Business Opportunities and Regional Analysis, Emerging Brands to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Insecticides that are microencapsulated have the active ingredient of the pesticide coated (or encapsulated) by a protective film. Plastic, starch, or other materials can be used as coatings. Like every other sprayable pesticide formulation, microencapsulated pesticides are combined with water and applied as a spray. The controlled release technique is used to improve the efficacy of pesticides by microencapsulating them. In a no-tillage farming method, microencapsulated pesticides are the best choice.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Ordinary pesticides are considered harmful to the skin, while microencapsulated formulations are considered safer in contrast and are therefore favoured by end-users over other formulations. The advantages of microencapsulated pesticides, such as reduced odour, delayed/slow release of the active ingredient, pesticide volatilization is slower, and there is less pesticide wastage, are all factors that are driving the global microencapsulated pesticides market. The use of microencapsulated pesticides is hindered by a range of uncertainties, including the fact that the release of microencapsulated materials from pesticides is often contingent on weather conditions.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Microencapsulated Pesticide Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the microencapsulated pesticide market with detailed market segmentation by type, crop type, and mode of application. The global microencapsulated pesticide market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading microencapsulated pesticide market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Insecticides

Fungicides

Herbicides

Others

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Mode of Application

Foliar Spray

Fertigation

Others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global microencapsulated pesticide market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The microencapsulated pesticide market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the microencapsulated pesticide market from both the demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the microencapsulated pesticide market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the microencapsulated pesticide market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of the business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the microencapsulated pesticide market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for microencapsulated pesticide in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the microencapsulated pesticide market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the microencapsulated pesticide market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Bayer Crop science AG

Syngenta AG

EcoSafe Natural Products Inc.

BASF SE

Belchim Crop Protection

The DOW Chemical Company

FMC Corporation

UPL Corporation Ltd.

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

China National Chemical Corporation

