Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market 2021| Regional Study, Business Trends, Top Key Players Profiles to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water is known as hydrofluoric acid. It’s a colourless, highly corrosive solution capable of dissolving a wide range of materials, especially oxides. Hydrofluoric acid of electronic grade is classified as EL, UP, UPS, and UPSS. Many fluorine-containing compounds, such as the antidepressant fluoxetine, use it as a precursor. In the semiconductor industry, electronic grade hydrofluoric acid is commonly used to etch circuits.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Aluminum fluoride, mainly used as a raw material to produce aluminum, is made with hydrofluoric acid. As a result of the growing use of aluminum in various end-use industries such as automotive and packaging, the hydrofluoric acid market will expand. A major trend identified in the global electronic-grade hydrofluoric acid market is the extensive use of the acid in the semiconductor and microelectronics industries on account of the rising demand and adoption of internet of things (IoT)- and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled devices. Furthermore, the growing demand for semiconductors from automotive companies to produce self-driving cars is creating new revenue streams for the electronic-grade hydrofluoric acid industry.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the electronic grade hydrofluoric acid market with detailed market segmentation by application and type. The global electronic grade hydrofluoric acid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electronic grade hydrofluoric acid market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global electronic grade hydrofluoric acid market is segmented application and type. By application, the electronic grade hydrofluoric acid market is classified into integrated circuit, glass product, monitor panel, other. By type, the electronic grade hydrofluoric acid market is classified into UP Grade, UP-S Grade, UP-SS Grade, EL Grade.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global electronic grade hydrofluoric acidmarket based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The electronic grade hydrofluoric acidmarket by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the electronic grade hydrofluoric acidmarket from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the electronic grade hydrofluoric acidmarket in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the electronic grade hydrofluoric acid market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the electronic grade hydrofluoric acid market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for electronic grade hydrofluoric acid in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the electronic grade hydrofluoric acid market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the electronic grade hydrofluoric acidmarket. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Solvay S.A

Honeywell International Inc.,

Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Buss ChemTech AG

Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Incorporated Company,

Zhejiang Juhua Hanzheng New Materials Co., Ltd

Shanghai Changhua New Energy & Technology Co. Ltd.,

KMG Chemicals Inc.

Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical Co., Ltd

