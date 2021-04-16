Global Children’s Socks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Children’s Socks market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 10980 million by 2025, from USD 8981.3 million in 2019.

The Children’s Socks market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Children’s Socks market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Children’s Socks market has been segmented into Cotton Socks, Wool Socks, Synthetics Material Socks, Silk Socks, Others, etc.

By Application, Children’s Socks has been segmented into Boys, Girls, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Children’s Socks market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Children’s Socks markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Children’s Socks market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Children’s Socks market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Children’s Socks markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Children’s Socks Market Share Analysis

Children’s Socks competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Children’s Socks sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Children’s Socks sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Children’s Socks are: Adidas, Fenli, Disney, Nike, Langsha, Jefferies Socks, Ralph Lauren, Mengna, Hanes, SmartWool, Falke, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Children’s Socks market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Children’s Socks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Children’s Socks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Children’s Socks in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Children’s Socks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Children’s Socks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Children’s Socks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Children’s Socks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Children’s Socks Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Children’s Socks Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Cotton Socks

1.2.3 Wool Socks

1.2.4 Synthetics Material Socks

1.2.5 Silk Socks

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Children’s Socks Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Boys

1.3.3 Girls

1.4 Overview of Global Children’s Socks Market

1.4.1 Global Children’s Socks Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Adidas

2.1.1 Adidas Details

2.1.2 Adidas Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Adidas SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Adidas Product and Services

2.1.5 Adidas Children’s Socks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Fenli

2.2.1 Fenli Details

2.2.2 Fenli Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Fenli SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Fenli Product and Services

2.2.5 Fenli Children’s Socks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Disney

2.3.1 Disney Details

2.3.2 Disney Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Disney SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Disney Product and Services

2.3.5 Disney Children’s Socks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Nike

2.4.1 Nike Details

2.4.2 Nike Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Nike SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Nike Product and Services

2.4.5 Nike Children’s Socks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Ma

….continued

