Global Drill Pipe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Overview

The global Drill Pipe market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1002.2 million by 2025, from USD 923.7 million in 2019.

The Drill Pipe market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Drill Pipe market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Drill Pipe market has been segmented into

API grade

Premium grade

By Application, Drill Pipe has been segmented into:

Onshore

Offshore

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Drill Pipe market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Drill Pipe markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Drill Pipe market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Drill Pipe market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Drill Pipe Market Share Analysis

Drill Pipe competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Drill Pipe sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Drill Pipe sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Drill Pipe are:

Hilong Group

Texas Steel Conversion Inc.

Vallourec S.A.

National Oilwell Varco

Tejas Tubular Products Inc.

Tenaris S.A.

Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd.

Oil Country Tubular Limited

TMK Group

DP Master

Drill Pipe International Llc

Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing

Among other players domestic and global, Drill Pipe market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Drill Pipe product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Drill Pipe, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Drill Pipe in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Drill Pipe competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Drill Pipe breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Drill Pipe market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Drill Pipe sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Drill Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Drill Pipe Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 API grade

1.2.3 Premium grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Drill Pipe Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Overview of Global Drill Pipe Market

1.4.1 Global Drill Pipe Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hilong Group

2.1.1 Hilong Group Details

2.1.2 Hilong Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Hilong Group SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Hilong Group Product and Services

2.1.5 Hilong Group Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Texas Steel Conversion Inc.

2.2.1 Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Details

2.2.2 Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Texas Steel Conversion Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Product and Services

2.2.5 Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Vallourec S.A.

2.3.1 Vallourec S.A. Details

2.3.2 Vallourec S.A. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Vallourec S.A. SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Vallourec S.A. Product and Services

2.3.5 Vallourec S.A. Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 National Oilwell Varco

2.4.1 National Oilwell Varco Details

2.4.2 National Oilwell Varco Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 National Oilwell Varco SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 National Oilwell Varco Product and Services

2.4.5 National Oilwell Varco Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Tejas Tubular Products Inc.

2.5.1 Tejas Tubular Products Inc. Details

2.5.2 Tejas Tubular Products Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Tejas Tubular Products Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Tejas Tubular Products Inc. Product and Services

2.5.5 Tejas Tubular Products Inc. Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Tenaris S.A.

2.6.1 Tenaris S.A. Details

2.6.2 Tenaris S.A. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Tenaris S.A. SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Tenaris S.A. Product and Services

2.6.5 Tenaris S.A. Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd.

2.7.1 Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd. Details

2.7.2 Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd. Product and Services

2.7.5 Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd. Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Oil Country Tubular Limited

2.8.1 Oil Country Tubular Limited Details

2.8.2 Oil Country Tubular Limited Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Oil Country Tubular Limited SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Oil Country Tubular Limited Product and Services

2.8.5 Oil Country Tubular Limited Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 TMK Group

2.9.1 TMK Group Details

2.9.2 TMK Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 TMK Group SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 TMK Group Product and Services

2.9.5 TMK Group Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 DP Master

2.10.1 DP Master Details

2.10.2 DP Master Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 DP Master SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 DP Master Product and Services

2.10.5 DP Master Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Drill Pipe International Llc

2.11.1 Drill Pipe International Llc Details

2.11.2 Drill Pipe International Llc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Drill Pipe International Llc SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Drill Pipe International Llc Product and Services

2.11.5 Drill Pipe International Llc Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing

2.12.1 Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing Details

2.12.2 Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing Product and Services

2.12.5 Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Drill Pipe Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Drill Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Drill Pipe Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Drill Pipe Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Drill Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Drill Pipe Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Drill Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Drill Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Drill Pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Drill Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Drill Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Drill Pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Drill Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Drill Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Drill Pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Drill Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Drill Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Drill Pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Drill Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Drill Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Drill Pipe Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Drill Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Drill Pipe Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Drill Pipe Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Drill Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Drill Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Drill Pipe Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Drill Pipe Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Drill Pipe Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Drill Pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Drill Pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Drill Pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Drill Pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Drill Pipe Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Drill Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Drill Pipe Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Drill Pipe Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Drill Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Drill Pipe Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Drill Pipe Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Drill Pipe by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Drill Pipe Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

Table 6. Market Drivers

Table 7. Hilong Group Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 8. Hilong Group Drill Pipe Major Business

Table 9. Hilong Group Drill Pipe Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 10. Hilong Group SWOT Analysis

Table 11. Hilong Group Drill Pipe Product and Services

Table 12. Hilong Group Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 13. Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 14. Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Drill Pipe Major Business

Table 15. Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Drill Pipe Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 16. Texas Steel Conversion Inc. SWOT Analysis

Table 17. Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Drill Pipe Product and Services

Table 18. Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 19. Vallourec S.A. Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 20. Vallourec S.A. Drill Pipe Major Business

Table 21. Vallourec S.A. Drill Pipe Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 22. Vallourec S.A. SWOT Analysis

Table 23. Vallourec S.A. Drill Pipe Product and Services

Table 24. Vallourec S.A. Drill Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 25. National Oilwell Varco Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 26. National Oilwell Varco Drill Pipe Major Business

….CONTINUED

