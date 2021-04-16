Global Drilling Tools Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Overview

The global Drilling Tools market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 7449 million by 2025, from USD 6445.9 million in 2019.

The Drilling Tools market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Drilling Tools market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Drilling Tools market has been segmented into:

Drill Bits

Drill Collars

Drilling Jars

Drilling Motors

Drilling Tubulars

Drill Swivels

Drill Reamers and Stabilizers

Mechanical Thrusters

Shock Tools

By Application, Drilling Tools has been segmented into:

Onshore

Offshore

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Drilling Tools market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Drilling Tools markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Drilling Tools market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Drilling Tools market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis

Drilling Tools competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Drilling Tools sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Drilling Tools sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Drilling Tools are:

Benchmarking

Drilling Tools International

National Oilwell Varco

Baker Hughes

Cougar Drilling Solutions

Halliburton

Bico Drilling Tools

Weatherford

Schlumberger

Rubicon Oilfield International

Tianhe Oil Group

Dynomax Drilling Tools

Wenzel Downhole Tools

Scientific Drilling

GyrodatA

Pacesetter Directional Drilling

Table of Contents

1 Drilling Tools Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Drilling Tools

1.2 Classification of Drilling Tools by Type

1.2.1 Global Drilling Tools Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Drilling Tools Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Drill Bits

1.2.4 Drill Collars

1.2.5 Drilling Jars

1.2.6 Drilling Motors

1.2.7 Drilling Tubulars

1.2.8 Drill Swivels

1.2.9 Drill Reamers and Stabilizers

1.2.10 Mechanical Thrusters

1.2.11 Shock Tools

1.3 Global Drilling Tools Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Drilling Tools Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global Drilling Tools Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Drilling Tools Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Drilling Tools (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Drilling Tools Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Drilling Tools Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Drilling Tools Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Drilling Tools Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Drilling Tools Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Benchmarking

2.1.1 Benchmarking Details

2.1.2 Benchmarking Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Benchmarking SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Benchmarking Product and Services

2.1.5 Benchmarking Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Drilling Tools International

2.2.1 Drilling Tools International Details

2.2.2 Drilling Tools International Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Drilling Tools International SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Drilling Tools International Product and Services

2.2.5 Drilling Tools International Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 National Oilwell Varco

2.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Details

2.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 National Oilwell Varco SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Product and Services

2.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Baker Hughes

2.4.1 Baker Hughes Details

2.4.2 Baker Hughes Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Baker Hughes SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Baker Hughes Product and Services

2.4.5 Baker Hughes Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Cougar Drilling Solutions

2.5.1 Cougar Drilling Solutions Details

2.5.2 Cougar Drilling Solutions Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Cougar Drilling Solutions SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Cougar Drilling Solutions Product and Services

2.5.5 Cougar Drilling Solutions Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Halliburton

2.6.1 Halliburton Details

2.6.2 Halliburton Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Halliburton SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Halliburton Product and Services

2.6.5 Halliburton Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Bico Drilling Tools

2.7.1 Bico Drilling Tools Details

2.7.2 Bico Drilling Tools Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Bico Drilling Tools SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Bico Drilling Tools Product and Services

2.7.5 Bico Drilling Tools Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Weatherford

2.8.1 Weatherford Details

2.8.2 Weatherford Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Weatherford SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Weatherford Product and Services

2.8.5 Weatherford Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Schlumberger

2.9.1 Schlumberger Details

2.9.2 Schlumberger Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Schlumberger SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Schlumberger Product and Services

2.9.5 Schlumberger Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Rubicon Oilfield International

2.10.1 Rubicon Oilfield International Details

2.10.2 Rubicon Oilfield International Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Rubicon Oilfield International SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Rubicon Oilfield International Product and Services

2.10.5 Rubicon Oilfield International Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Tianhe Oil Group

2.11.1 Tianhe Oil Group Details

2.11.2 Tianhe Oil Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Tianhe Oil Group SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Tianhe Oil Group Product and Services

2.11.5 Tianhe Oil Group Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Dynomax Drilling Tools

2.12.1 Dynomax Drilling Tools Details

2.12.2 Dynomax Drilling Tools Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Dynomax Drilling Tools SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Dynomax Drilling Tools Product and Services

2.12.5 Dynomax Drilling Tools Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Wenzel Downhole Tools

2.13.1 Wenzel Downhole Tools Details

2.13.2 Wenzel Downhole Tools Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Wenzel Downhole Tools SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Wenzel Downhole Tools Product and Services

2.13.5 Wenzel Downhole Tools Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Scientific Drilling

2.14.1 Scientific Drilling Details

2.14.2 Scientific Drilling Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Scientific Drilling SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Scientific Drilling Product and Services

2.14.5 Scientific Drilling Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 GyrodatA

2.15.1 GyrodatA Details

2.15.2 GyrodatA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 GyrodatA SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 GyrodatA Product and Services

2.15.5 GyrodatA Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Pacesetter Directional Drilling

2.16.1 Pacesetter Directional Drilling Details

2.16.2 Pacesetter Directional Drilling Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Pacesetter Directional Drilling SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Pacesetter Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.16.5 Pacesetter Directional Drilling Drilling Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Drilling Tools Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Drilling Tools Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Drilling Tools Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Drilling Tools Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Drilling Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Drilling Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Drilling Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Drilling Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Drilling Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Drilling Tools Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Drilling Tools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Drilling Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Drilling Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Drilling Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Drilling Tools Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Drilling Tools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Drilling Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Drilling Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Drilling Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Drilling Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Drilling Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Drilling Tools Revenue by Countries

….CONTINUED

