Global Drive Shaft Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Overview

The global Drive Shaft market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 6466.2 million by 2025, from USD 5644.4 million in 2019.

The Drive Shaft market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Drive Shaft market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Drive Shaft market has been segmented into

Hollow

Rigid

By Application, Drive Shaft has been segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Drive Shaft market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Drive Shaft markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Drive Shaft market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Drive Shaft market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Drive Shaft Market Share Analysis

Drive Shaft competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Drive Shaft sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Drive Shaft sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Drive Shaft are:

GKN PLc

Trelleborg AB

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited

Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH

NTN Corporation

Yamada Manufacturing.

Neapco Holdings LLc

Hyundai Wia Corporation

NKN, Ltd.

Among other players domestic and global, Drive Shaft market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Drive Shaft product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Drive Shaft, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Drive Shaft in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Drive Shaft competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Drive Shaft breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Drive Shaft market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Drive Shaft sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Drive Shaft Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Drive Shaft Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Hollow

1.2.3 Rigid

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Drive Shaft Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Overview of Global Drive Shaft Market

1.4.1 Global Drive Shaft Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GKN PLc

2.1.1 GKN PLc Details

2.1.2 GKN PLc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 GKN PLc SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 GKN PLc Product and Services

2.1.5 GKN PLc Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Trelleborg AB

2.2.1 Trelleborg AB Details

2.2.2 Trelleborg AB Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Trelleborg AB SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Trelleborg AB Product and Services

2.2.5 Trelleborg AB Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

2.3.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Details

2.3.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Product and Services

2.3.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Nexteer Automotive Group Limited

2.4.1 Nexteer Automotive Group Limited Details

2.4.2 Nexteer Automotive Group Limited Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Nexteer Automotive Group Limited SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Nexteer Automotive Group Limited Product and Services

2.4.5 Nexteer Automotive Group Limited Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH

2.5.1 Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH Details

2.5.2 Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH Product and Services

2.5.5 Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 NTN Corporation

2.6.1 NTN Corporation Details

2.6.2 NTN Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 NTN Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 NTN Corporation Product and Services

2.6.5 NTN Corporation Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Yamada Manufacturing.

2.7.1 Yamada Manufacturing. Details

2.7.2 Yamada Manufacturing. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Yamada Manufacturing. SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Yamada Manufacturing. Product and Services

2.7.5 Yamada Manufacturing. Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Neapco Holdings LLc

2.8.1 Neapco Holdings LLc Details

2.8.2 Neapco Holdings LLc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Neapco Holdings LLc SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Neapco Holdings LLc Product and Services

2.8.5 Neapco Holdings LLc Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Hyundai Wia Corporation

2.9.1 Hyundai Wia Corporation Details

2.9.2 Hyundai Wia Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Hyundai Wia Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Hyundai Wia Corporation Product and Services

2.9.5 Hyundai Wia Corporation Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 NKN, Ltd.

2.10.1 NKN, Ltd. Details

2.10.2 NKN, Ltd. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 NKN, Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 NKN, Ltd. Product and Services

2.10.5 NKN, Ltd. Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Drive Shaft Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Drive Shaft Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Drive Shaft Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Drive Shaft Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Drive Shaft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Drive Shaft Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Drive Shaft Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Drive Shaft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Drive Shaft Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Drive Shaft Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Drive Shaft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Drive Shaft Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Drive Shaft Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Drive Shaft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Drive Shaft Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Drive Shaft Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Drive Shaft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Drive Shaft Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Drive Shaft Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Drive Shaft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Drive Shaft Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Drive Shaft Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Drive Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Drive Shaft Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Drive Shaft Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Drive Shaft Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Drive Shaft Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Drive Shaft Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Drive Shaft Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Drive Shaft Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Drive Shaft Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Drive Shaft Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Drive Shaft Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Drive Shaft Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Drive Shaft Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Drive Shaft Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Drive Shaft Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Drive Shaft Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Drive Shaft Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Drive Shaft Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Drive Shaft Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Drive Shaft Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Drive Shaft Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Drive Shaft Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Drive Shaft by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Drive Shaft Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

Table 6. Market Drivers

Table 7. GKN PLc Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 8. GKN PLc Drive Shaft Major Business

Table 9. GKN PLc Drive Shaft Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 10. GKN PLc SWOT Analysis

Table 11. GKN PLc Drive Shaft Product and Services

Table 12. GKN PLc Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 13. Trelleborg AB Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 14. Trelleborg AB Drive Shaft Major Business

Table 15. Trelleborg AB Drive Shaft Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 16. Trelleborg AB SWOT Analysis

Table 17. Trelleborg AB Drive Shaft Product and Services

Table 18. Trelleborg AB Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 19. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 20. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Drive Shaft Major Business

Table 21. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Drive Shaft Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 22. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings SWOT Analysis

Table 23. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Drive Shaft Product and Services

Table 24. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 25. Nexteer Automotive Group Limited Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 26. Nexteer Automotive Group Limited Drive Shaft Major Business

Table 27. Nexteer Automotive Group Limited Drive Shaft Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 28. Nexteer Automotive Group Limited SWOT Analysis

Table 29. Nexteer Automotive Group Limited Drive Shaft Product and Services

Table 30. Nexteer Automotive Group Limited Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 31. Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 32. Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH Drive Shaft Major Business

Table 33. Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH Drive Shaft Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 34. Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH SWOT Analysis

Table 35. Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH Drive Shaft Product and Services

Table 36. Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 37. NTN Corporation Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 38. NTN Corporation Drive Shaft Major Business

Table 39. NTN Corporation Drive Shaft Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 40. NTN Corporation SWOT Analysis

Table 41. NTN Corporation Drive Shaft Product and Services

Table 42. NTN Corporation Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 43. Yamada Manufacturing. Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 44. Yamada Manufacturing. Drive Shaft Major Business

Table 45. Yamada Manufacturing. Drive Shaft Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 46. Yamada Manufacturing. SWOT Analysis

Table 47. Yamada Manufacturing. Drive Shaft Product and Services

Table 48. Yamada Manufacturing. Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 49. Neapco Holdings LLc Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 50. Neapco Holdings LLc Drive Shaft Major Business

Table 51. Neapco Holdings LLc Drive Shaft Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 52. Neapco Holdings LLc SWOT Analysis

Table 53. Neapco Holdings LLc Drive Shaft Product and Services

Table 54. Neapco Holdings LLc Drive Shaft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 55. Hyundai Wia Corporation Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 56. Hyundai Wia Corporation Drive Shaft Major Business

Table 57. Hyundai Wia Corporation Drive Shaft Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 58. Hyundai Wia Corporation SWOT Analysis

….CONTINUED

