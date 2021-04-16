Global Drone Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Overview

The global Drone Services market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 43.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 16050 million by 2025, from USD 3803 million in 2019.

The Drone Services market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4865719-global-drone-services-market-2020-by-company-regions

Market segmentation

Drone Services market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Drone Services market has been segmented into:

Fixed wing Drone

Multirotor Drone

By Application, Drone Services has been segmented into:

Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing

Data Acquisition & Analytics

Mapping & Surveying

3D Modeling

Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation

Inspection & Environmental Monitoring

Product Delivery

Others

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-network-access-control-software-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-03-30

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Drone Services market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Drone Services markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Drone Services market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Drone Services market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/china-hif1a-antibody-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-2021-04-05

Competitive Landscape and Drone Services Market Share Analysis

Drone Services competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Drone Services sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Drone Services sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Drone Services are:

Airware

Dronedeploy Inc.

Sky-Futures Ltd.

Aerobo

Sharper Shape Inc.

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Phoenix Drone Services LLC

Unmanned Experts Inc.

Sensefly Ltd.

Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc.

Table of Contents

1 Drone Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Drone Services

1.2 Classification of Drone Services by Type

1.2.1 Global Drone Services Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Drone Services Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Fixed wing Drone

1.2.4 Multirotor Drone

1.3 Global Drone Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Drone Services Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing

1.3.3 Data Acquisition & Analytics

1.3.4 Mapping & Surveying

1.3.5 3D Modeling

1.3.6 Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation

1.3.7 Inspection & Environmental Monitoring

1.3.8 Product Delivery

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Drone Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Drone Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Drone Services (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Drone Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Drone Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Drone Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Drone Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Drone Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Airware

2.1.1 Airware Details

2.1.2 Airware Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Airware SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Airware Product and Services

2.1.5 Airware Drone Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Dronedeploy Inc.

2.2.1 Dronedeploy Inc. Details

2.2.2 Dronedeploy Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Dronedeploy Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Dronedeploy Inc. Product and Services

2.2.5 Dronedeploy Inc. Drone Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Sky-Futures Ltd.

2.3.1 Sky-Futures Ltd. Details

2.3.2 Sky-Futures Ltd. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Sky-Futures Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Sky-Futures Ltd. Product and Services

2.3.5 Sky-Futures Ltd. Drone Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Aerobo

2.4.1 Aerobo Details

2.4.2 Aerobo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Aerobo SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Aerobo Product and Services

2.4.5 Aerobo Drone Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Sharper Shape Inc.

2.5.1 Sharper Shape Inc. Details

2.5.2 Sharper Shape Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Sharper Shape Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Sharper Shape Inc. Product and Services

2.5.5 Sharper Shape Inc. Drone Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

2.6.1 Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. Details

2.6.2 Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. Product and Services

2.6.5 Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. Drone Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Phoenix Drone Services LLC

2.7.1 Phoenix Drone Services LLC Details

2.7.2 Phoenix Drone Services LLC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Phoenix Drone Services LLC SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Phoenix Drone Services LLC Product and Services

2.7.5 Phoenix Drone Services LLC Drone Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Unmanned Experts Inc.

2.8.1 Unmanned Experts Inc. Details

2.8.2 Unmanned Experts Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Unmanned Experts Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Unmanned Experts Inc. Product and Services

2.8.5 Unmanned Experts Inc. Drone Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Sensefly Ltd.

2.9.1 Sensefly Ltd. Details

2.9.2 Sensefly Ltd. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Sensefly Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Sensefly Ltd. Product and Services

2.9.5 Sensefly Ltd. Drone Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc.

2.10.1 Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc. Details

2.10.2 Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc. Product and Services

2.10.5 Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc. Drone Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Drone Services Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Drone Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Drone Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Drone Services Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Drone Services Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Drone Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Drone Services Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Drone Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Drone Services Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Drone Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Drone Services Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Drone Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Drone Services by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Drone Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Drone Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Drone Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Drone Services Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Fixed wing Drone Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Multirotor Drone Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Drone Services Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Drone Services Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Drone Services Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Data Acquisition & Analytics Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Mapping & Surveying Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 3D Modeling Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.8 Inspection & Environmental Monitoring Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.9 Product Delivery Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.10 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Drone Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Drone Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Drone Services Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Drone Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Drone Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Drone Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Drone Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Drone Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Drone Services Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Drone Services by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Drone Services Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Global Market Drone Services Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions 2015-2025

Table 5. Airware Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 6. Airware Drone Services Major Business

Table 7. Airware Drone Services Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 8. Airware SWOT Analysis

Table 9. Airware Drone Services Product and Solutions

Table 10. Airware Drone Services Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 11. Dronedeploy Inc. Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 12. Dronedeploy Inc. Drone Services Major Business

Table 13. Dronedeploy Inc. Drone Services Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 14. Dronedeploy Inc. SWOT Analysis

Table 15. Dronedeploy Inc. Drone Services Product and Solutions

Table 16. Dronedeploy Inc. Drone Services Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 17. Sky-Futures Ltd. Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 18. Sky-Futures Ltd. Drone Services Major Business

Table 19. Sky-Futures Ltd. Drone Services Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 20. Sky-Futures Ltd. SWOT Analysis

Table 21. Sky-Futures Ltd. Drone Services Product and Solutions

Table 22. Sky-Futures Ltd. Drone Services Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 23. Aerobo Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 24. Aerobo Drone Services Major Business

Table 25. Aerobo Drone Services Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 26. Aerobo SWOT Analysis

Table 27. Aerobo Drone Services Product and Solutions

Table 28. Aerobo Drone Services Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 29. Sharper Shape Inc. Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 30. Sharper Shape Inc. Drone Services Major Business

Table 31. Sharper Shape Inc. Drone Services Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 32. Sharper Shape Inc. SWOT Analysis

Table 33. Sharper Shape Inc. Drone Services Product and Solutions

Table 34. Sharper Shape Inc. Drone Services Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 35. Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 36. Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. Drone Services Major Business

Table 37. Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. Drone Services Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 38. Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. SWOT Analysis

Table 39. Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. Drone Services Product and Solutions

Table 40. Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. Drone Services Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 41. Phoenix Drone Services LLC Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 42. Phoenix Drone Services LLC Drone Services Major Business

Table 43. Phoenix Drone Services LLC Drone Services Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 44. Phoenix Drone Services LLC SWOT Analysis

Table 45. Phoenix Drone Services LLC Drone Services Product and Solutions

Table 46. Phoenix Drone Services LLC Drone Services Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 47. Unmanned Experts Inc. Corporate Information, Location and Competitors

Table 48. Unmanned Experts Inc. Drone Services Major Business

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105