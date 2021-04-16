Global Dry Construction Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Overview

The global Dry Construction market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 106030 million by 2025, from USD 88270 million in 2019.

The Dry Construction market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Dry Construction market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Dry Construction market has been segmented into:

Plasterboard

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others (glass and carpet)

By Application, Dry Construction has been segmented into:

Wall

Ceiling

Flooring

Others (window, partition, and door system)

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Dry Construction market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Dry Construction markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Dry Construction market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Dry Construction market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Dry Construction Market Share Analysis

Dry Construction competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Dry Construction sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Dry Construction sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Dry Construction are:

Armstrong World Industries

Pabco Gypsum

Saint Gobain

Etex Group

Knauf

Fletcher Building Limited

USG Boral Limited

CSR Limited

Xella Group

Panel Rey

Table of Contents

1 Dry Construction Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dry Construction

1.2 Classification of Dry Construction by Type

1.2.1 Global Dry Construction Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Dry Construction Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Plasterboard

1.2.4 Wood

1.2.5 Metal

1.2.6 Plastic

1.2.7 Others (glass and carpet)

1.3 Global Dry Construction Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Dry Construction Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Wall

1.3.3 Ceiling

1.3.4 Flooring

1.3.5 Others (window, partition, and door system)

1.4 Global Dry Construction Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Dry Construction Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Dry Construction (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Dry Construction Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Dry Construction Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Dry Construction Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Dry Construction Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Dry Construction Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Armstrong World Industries

2.1.1 Armstrong World Industries Details

2.1.2 Armstrong World Industries Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Armstrong World Industries SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Armstrong World Industries Product and Services

2.1.5 Armstrong World Industries Dry Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Pabco Gypsum

2.2.1 Pabco Gypsum Details

2.2.2 Pabco Gypsum Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Pabco Gypsum SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Pabco Gypsum Product and Services

2.2.5 Pabco Gypsum Dry Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Saint Gobain

2.3.1 Saint Gobain Details

2.3.2 Saint Gobain Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Saint Gobain SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Saint Gobain Product and Services

2.3.5 Saint Gobain Dry Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Etex Group

2.4.1 Etex Group Details

2.4.2 Etex Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Etex Group SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Etex Group Product and Services

2.4.5 Etex Group Dry Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Knauf

2.5.1 Knauf Details

2.5.2 Knauf Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Knauf SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Knauf Product and Services

2.5.5 Knauf Dry Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Fletcher Building Limited

2.6.1 Fletcher Building Limited Details

2.6.2 Fletcher Building Limited Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Fletcher Building Limited SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Fletcher Building Limited Product and Services

2.6.5 Fletcher Building Limited Dry Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 USG Boral Limited

2.7.1 USG Boral Limited Details

2.7.2 USG Boral Limited Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 USG Boral Limited SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 USG Boral Limited Product and Services

2.7.5 USG Boral Limited Dry Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 CSR Limited

2.8.1 CSR Limited Details

2.8.2 CSR Limited Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 CSR Limited SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 CSR Limited Product and Services

2.8.5 CSR Limited Dry Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Xella Group

2.9.1 Xella Group Details

2.9.2 Xella Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Xella Group SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Xella Group Product and Services

2.9.5 Xella Group Dry Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Panel Rey

2.10.1 Panel Rey Details

2.10.2 Panel Rey Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Panel Rey SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Panel Rey Product and Services

2.10.5 Panel Rey Dry Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Dry Construction Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Dry Construction Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Dry Construction Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Dry Construction Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Dry Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Dry Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Dry Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Dry Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Dry Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Dry Construction Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Dry Construction Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Dry Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Dry Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Dry Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Dry Construction Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Dry Construction Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Dry Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Dry Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Dry Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Dry Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Dry Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Dry Construction Revenue by Countries

….CONTINUED

