Global Document Management Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Overview

The global Document Management Systems market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 946.6 million by 2025, from USD 861.1 million in 2019.

The Document Management Systems market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Document Management Systems market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Document Management Systems market has been segmented into:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Hybrid

By Application, Document Management Systems has been segmented into:

Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Document Management Systems market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Document Management Systems markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Document Management Systems market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Document Management Systems market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Document Management Systems Market Share Analysis

Document Management Systems competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Document Management Systems sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Document Management Systems sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Document Management Systems are:

Opentext

M-Files

Canon

Xerox

Ricoh Company

IBm

Newgen Software

Oracle

Hyland

Efilecabinet

Alfresco

Springcm

Table of Contents

1 Document Management Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Document Management Systems

1.2 Classification of Document Management Systems by Type

1.2.1 Global Document Management Systems Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Document Management Systems Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 On-premise

1.2.4 Cloud-based

1.2.5 Hybrid

1.3 Global Document Management Systems Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Document Management Systems Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

1.3.3 Large Enterprises

1.4 Global Document Management Systems Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Document Management Systems Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Document Management Systems (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Document Management Systems Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Document Management Systems Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Document Management Systems Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Document Management Systems Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Document Management Systems Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Opentext

2.1.1 Opentext Details

2.1.2 Opentext Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Opentext SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Opentext Product and Services

2.1.5 Opentext Document Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 M-Files

2.2.1 M-Files Details

2.2.2 M-Files Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 M-Files SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 M-Files Product and Services

2.2.5 M-Files Document Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Canon

2.3.1 Canon Details

2.3.2 Canon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Canon SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Canon Product and Services

2.3.5 Canon Document Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Xerox

2.4.1 Xerox Details

2.4.2 Xerox Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Xerox SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Xerox Product and Services

2.4.5 Xerox Document Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Ricoh Company

2.5.1 Ricoh Company Details

2.5.2 Ricoh Company Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Ricoh Company SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Ricoh Company Product and Services

2.5.5 Ricoh Company Document Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 IBm

2.6.1 IBm Details

2.6.2 IBm Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 IBm SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 IBm Product and Services

2.6.5 IBm Document Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Newgen Software

2.7.1 Newgen Software Details

2.7.2 Newgen Software Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Newgen Software SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Newgen Software Product and Services

2.7.5 Newgen Software Document Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Oracle

2.8.1 Oracle Details

2.8.2 Oracle Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Oracle SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Oracle Product and Services

2.8.5 Oracle Document Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Hyland

2.9.1 Hyland Details

2.9.2 Hyland Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Hyland SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Hyland Product and Services

2.9.5 Hyland Document Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Efilecabinet

2.10.1 Efilecabinet Details

2.10.2 Efilecabinet Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Efilecabinet SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Efilecabinet Product and Services

2.10.5 Efilecabinet Document Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Alfresco

2.11.1 Alfresco Details

2.11.2 Alfresco Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Alfresco SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Alfresco Product and Services

2.11.5 Alfresco Document Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Springcm

2.12.1 Springcm Details

2.12.2 Springcm Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Springcm SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Springcm Product and Services

2.12.5 Springcm Document Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Document Management Systems Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Document Management Systems Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Document Management Systems Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Document Management Systems Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Document Management Systems Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Document Management Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Document Management Systems Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Document Management Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Document Management Systems Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Document Management Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Document Management Systems Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Document Management Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Document Management Systems by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Document Management Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Document Management Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Document Management Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Document Management Systems Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 On-premise Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Cloud-based Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Hybrid Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Document Management Systems Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Document Management Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Document Management Systems Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Document Management Systems Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Document Management Systems Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Document Management Systems Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Document Management Systems Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Document Management Systems Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Document Management Systems Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Document Management Systems Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Document Management Systems Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

