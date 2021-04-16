Global LED Chips Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global LED Chips market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 5008.7 million by 2025, from USD 4001.9 million in 2019.

The LED Chips market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

LED Chips market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, LED Chips market has been segmented into Lateral Chip LED, Vertical Chip LED, Flip Chip LED, etc.

By Application, LED Chips has been segmented into Automotive, Backlight Sources, Display Screen, Signage, General Lighting, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global LED Chips market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level LED Chips markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global LED Chips market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the LED Chips market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional LED Chips markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and LED Chips Market Share Analysis

LED Chips competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, LED Chips sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the LED Chips sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in LED Chips are: Nichia, Genesis Photonics, Toyoda Gosei, Philips Lumileds, Tyntek, Cree, Formosa Epitaxy, Epistar, OSRAM, Lextar, San’an Opto, ETI, OPTO-TECH, Tong Fang, Changelight, LG Innotek, Seoul Semiconductor, Lattice Power, Aucksun, Samsung, HC SemiTek, etc. Among other players domestic and global, LED Chips market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe LED Chips product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LED Chips, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LED Chips in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the LED Chips competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the LED Chips breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, LED Chips market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Chips sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 LED Chips Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global LED Chips Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Lateral Chip LED

1.2.3 Vertical Chip LED

1.2.4 Flip Chip LED

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global LED Chips Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Backlight Sources

1.3.4 Display Screen

1.3.5 Signage

1.3.6 General Lighting

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Overview of Global LED Chips Market

1.4.1 Global LED Chips Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nichia

2.1.1 Nichia Details

2.1.2 Nichia Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Nichia SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Nichia Product and Services

2.1.5 Nichia LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Genesis Photonics

2.2.1 Genesis Photonics Details

2.2.2 Genesis Photonics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Genesis Photonics SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Genesis Photonics Product and Services

2.2.5 Genesis Photonics LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Toyoda Gosei

2.3.1 Toyoda Gosei Details

2.3.2 Toyoda Gosei Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Toyoda Gosei SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Toyoda Gosei Product and Services

2.3.5 Toyoda Gosei LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Philips Lumileds

2.4.1 Philips Lumileds Details

2.4.2 Philips Lumileds Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Philips Lumileds SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Philips Lumileds Product and Services

2.4.5 Philips Lumileds LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Tyntek

2.5.1 Tyntek Details

2.5.2 Tyntek Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Tyntek SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Tyntek Product and Services

2.5.5 Tyntek LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Cree

2.6.1 Cree Details

2.6.2 Cree Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Cree SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Cree Product and Services

2.6.5 Cree LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Formosa Epitaxy

2.7.1 Formosa Epitaxy Details

2.7.2 Formosa Epitaxy Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Formosa Epitaxy SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Formosa Epitaxy Product and Services

2.7.5 Formosa Epitaxy LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Epistar

2.8.1 Epistar Details

2.8.2 Epistar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Epistar SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Epistar Product and Services

2.8.5 Epistar LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 OSRAM

2.9.1 OSRAM Details

2.9.2 OSRAM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 OSRAM SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 OSRAM Product and Services

2.9.5 OSRAM LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Lextar

2.10.1 Lextar Details

2.10.2 Lextar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Lextar SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Lextar Product and Services

2.10.5 Lextar LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 San’an Opto

2.11.1 San’an Opto Details

2.11.2 San’an Opto Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 San’an Opto SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 San’an Opto Product and Services

2.11.5 San’an Opto LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 ETI

2.12.1 ETI Details

2.12.2 ETI Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 ETI SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 ETI Product and Services

2.12.5 ETI LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 OPTO-TECH

2.13.1 OPTO-TECH Details

2.13.2 OPTO-TECH Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 OPTO-TECH SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 OPTO-TECH Product and Services

2.13.5 OPTO-TECH LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Tong Fang

2.14.1 Tong Fang Details

2.14.2 Tong Fang Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Tong Fang SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Tong Fang Product and Services

2.14.5 Tong Fang LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Changelight

2.15.1 Changelight Details

2.15.2 Changelight Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Changelight SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Changelight Product and Services

2.15.5 Changelight LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 LG Innotek

2.16.1 LG Innotek Details

2.16.2 LG Innotek Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 LG Innotek SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 LG Innotek Product and Services

2.16.5 LG Innotek LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Seoul Semiconductor

2.17.1 Seoul Semiconductor Details

2.17.2 Seoul Semiconductor Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Seoul Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Seoul Semiconductor Product and Services

2.17.5 Seoul Semiconductor LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Lattice Power

2.18.1 Lattice Power Details

2.18.2 Lattice Power Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Lattice Power SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Lattice Power Product and Services

2.18.5 Lattice Power LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Aucksun

2.19.1 Aucksun Details

2.19.2 Aucksun Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Aucksun SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Aucksun Product and Services

2.19.5 Aucksun LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Samsung

2.20.1 Samsung Details

2.20.2 Samsung Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Samsung SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Samsung Product and Services

2.20.5 Samsung LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 HC SemiTek

2.21.1 HC SemiTek Details

2.21.2 HC SemiTek Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 HC SemiTek SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 HC SemiTek Product and Services

2.21.5 HC SemiTek LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global LED Chips Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global LED Chips Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 LED Chips Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 LED Chips Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global LED Chips Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global LED Chips Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America LED Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe LED Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific LED Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America LED Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America LED Chips Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America LED Chips Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States LED Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada LED Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico LED Chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

