Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Overview

The global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 4132.4 million by 2025, from USD 2771.9 million in 2019.

The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market has been segmented into:

Active DAS

Passive DAS

Hybrid DAS

By Application, Distributed Antenna System (DAS) has been segmented into:

Office Buildings

Shopping Malls

College Campuses

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Distributed Antenna System (DAS) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Share Analysis

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Distributed Antenna System (DAS) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Distributed Antenna System (DAS) are:

CommScope

American Tower

Cobham Wireless

Corning

JMA Wireless

Solid, Inc

Boingo Wireless

Arqiva

Kathrein

Ericsson

Dali Wireless

Zinwave

Comba Telecom

AT&T

Advanced RF Technologies

Table of Contents

1 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

1.2 Classification of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) by Type

1.2.1 Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Active DAS

1.2.4 Passive DAS

1.2.5 Hybrid DAS

1.3 Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Office Buildings

1.3.3 Shopping Malls

1.3.4 College Campuses

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 CommScope

2.1.1 CommScope Details

2.1.2 CommScope Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 CommScope SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 CommScope Product and Services

2.1.5 CommScope Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 American Tower

2.2.1 American Tower Details

2.2.2 American Tower Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 American Tower SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 American Tower Product and Services

2.2.5 American Tower Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Cobham Wireless

2.3.1 Cobham Wireless Details

2.3.2 Cobham Wireless Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Cobham Wireless SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Cobham Wireless Product and Services

2.3.5 Cobham Wireless Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Corning

2.4.1 Corning Details

2.4.2 Corning Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Corning SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Corning Product and Services

2.4.5 Corning Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 JMA Wireless

2.5.1 JMA Wireless Details

2.5.2 JMA Wireless Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 JMA Wireless SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 JMA Wireless Product and Services

2.5.5 JMA Wireless Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Solid, Inc

2.6.1 Solid, Inc Details

2.6.2 Solid, Inc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Solid, Inc SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Solid, Inc Product and Services

2.6.5 Solid, Inc Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Boingo Wireless

2.7.1 Boingo Wireless Details

2.7.2 Boingo Wireless Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Boingo Wireless SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Boingo Wireless Product and Services

2.7.5 Boingo Wireless Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Arqiva

2.8.1 Arqiva Details

2.8.2 Arqiva Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Arqiva SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Arqiva Product and Services

2.8.5 Arqiva Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Kathrein

2.9.1 Kathrein Details

2.9.2 Kathrein Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Kathrein SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Kathrein Product and Services

2.9.5 Kathrein Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Ericsson

2.10.1 Ericsson Details

2.10.2 Ericsson Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Ericsson SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Ericsson Product and Services

2.10.5 Ericsson Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Dali Wireless

2.11.1 Dali Wireless Details

2.11.2 Dali Wireless Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Dali Wireless SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Dali Wireless Product and Services

2.11.5 Dali Wireless Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Zinwave

2.12.1 Zinwave Details

….CONTINUED

